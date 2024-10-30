The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bridgit Mendler is “MOTHER” according to Elite Daily and I 100% agree. Have you seen what she’s been up to? After shaping our childhoods in “Good Luck Charlie” and releasing hits like “Hurricane” and “Ready or Not” (which is the song I tried out with in my fourth-grade talent show, by the way), she became even more of an icon. Her advances in her career have climbed all the way to CEO and co-founder of satellite data company Northwood Space.

Where it all began

I feel like we all know Mendler had a very successful acting career, but did you know it started way before Disney Channel? Mendler started pursuing an acting career at just eight years old. According to her IMDb page, she booked earlier gigs in “General Hospital” and in the formative childhood movie “The Clique” (2008). In 2010, “Good Luck Charlie” began and Mendler played main character Teddy Duncan, who filmed video advice for her little sister Charlie to watch as she grew up.

The show went on for four seasons, during one of which she starred in “Lemonade Mouth” (2011). The Disney Channel original movie then gifted us her music career when she contributed to the soundtrack, which I admit, I still definitely listen to.

After the launch of her music career, she released her first album in 2012, “Hello my name is….” The album that gifted us “Ready or not.” She has since released various singles and an EMP containing a song that has gone viral on TikTok.

Also on TikTok, Daniel Wall released a clip of his podcast “Behind the Wall”, where he interviewed American songwriter E.Kidd Bogart. Bogart worked with Bridgit Mendler on some songs and when her name was mentioned he said that, “To this day might be the best lyricist I’ve ever worked with…” High praise that Mendler undoubtedly deserves. Like I said, MOTHER.

after her entertainment career

After an already amazing career, Mother, I mean Mendler, has been going viral for her role as CEO of Northwood. How did she get there you ask? Mendler has been hard at work racking up degrees. She got her undergraduate degree at the University of Southern California, a master’s at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and her JD (Doctor of Law) degree at Harvard. She is also still working on her PhD at MIT and is currently on leave. All of this information can be found on her LinkedIn, which is rather impressive to look at.

She co-founded and became CEO of the satellite company after saying she, “completely fell in love with space law” at the Federal Communications Commission’s Space Bureau according to an interview with CNBC. According to Northwood’s site, the goal of the company focuses on making space exploration more accessible through new technology and revolutionizing satellite design. An admirable goal for issues that Mendler is undoubtedly qualified to address, and she does in the interview clip below.

Along with being a phenomenal actress and business woman, Mendler remains iconic in other ways as well. Mendler has remained friends with many of her Disney Channel co-stars such as Naomi Scott and her “Good Luck Charlie” cast. She has also literally earned the title mother after she adopted a child with her husband back in 2022.

Mendler has shown incredible intelligence and perseverance throughout her career. Her list of accomplishments continues to grow longer. She definitely is “Somebody” and has become my own personal icon. I, for one, am looking forward to what she does next.