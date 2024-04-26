Twelve Birthday Presents Your Favorite Taurus Will Absolutely Love 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Taurus season just beginning, it can be difficult to find the perfect present for that special Taurus in your life. Known for their stubbornness, love of luxury and distinct taste it can be a lot of pressure too. But with their natural compassion and patience (and this article), it doesn’t have to be so stressful. Whether it’s for a family member, boss, friend or significant other, here’s a list of twelve ideas that they’ll absolutely love.

Essential Oil Diffuser

This essential oil diffuser is perfect for achieving the maximum level of relaxation. After a long, hard day, it creates a calming environment to soothe both the body and mind.

Silver Jewelry Set

With silver being considered lucky for Tauruses (and with how well they pull it off), any Taurus in your life is bound to be obsessed with this. It’s said to improve business, work, finances and even love.

Green Plush Robe

With green being another ideal color for the Taurus as an Earth sign, this robe is just another way to bring the ultimate level of composure and relaxation to your favorite Taurus.

Personalized Spotify Playlist

Having a deep passion for music and a love for personalization, this is one simple way to show your Taurus how you feel and care for them. Adding some new songs that may not know could be a great addition too.

Plantasia Vinyl

Let’s be real- what Taurus doesn’t love plants? This vinyl is made specifically to help these plants grow and thrive. It even features a booklet with tips and tricks to maintain the best care for your plants!

Crystals

Crystals are a great gift for anyone! They can help to bring love, money, courage, and so much more. Some crystals that are known for suiting Tauruses are rose quartz, obsidian, kunzite and tiger’s eye. A birthstone of either diamond or emerald, depending on their month, would be a perfect accompaniment for this too.

Candle

Once again, who doesn’t love a sweet-smelling candle? Known for especially loving citrus, cedar, fir and flowers, these scents are ideal for finding the perfect candle.

Plush Blanket

Buying them a soft blanket in their favorite color is yet another great way for them to stay comfy.

Craftsy Membership

Help them to unlock their inner artist with a monthly subscription to Craftsy! With over 2,000 resources available to members, they craft with knitting, baking, painting and tons more!

Skincare

Help them to experience the luxury they deserve and desire with some skincare. This will give them a sense of cleanliness and keep them looking their absolute best.

Jade Roller

A facial roller is the perfect complement to skin care. This can help to keep their face soft, brightened and glowing.

The French Laundry Cookbook

Last, but certainly not least, The French Laundry Cookbook, containing over 150 recipes directly from The French Laundry Kitchen. This is a fantastic way for them to unleash their inner chef de cuisine.