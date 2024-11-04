Best celebrity Halloween costumes this year

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past we’ve seen so many amazing halloween costumes from celebrities that have been simply unforgettable–Adriana Lima as Corpse Bride, Heidi Klum as a worm and Vanessa Hudgens as the Black Swan to name a few. But 2024 might just be the year of iconic halloween costumes with incredible looks from Lizzo, Cardi B and even more celebrities we all know and love. In no particular order, here are some of my personal favorites.

Anne Hathaway

With a face full of black and white makeup, a leather jacket, and all the right accessories, Anne Hathaway has successfully put a spooky spin on Lady Liberty– “Boo York City.” With this seemingly simple idea, Hathaway has outdone herself, sharing these spectacular photos on her Instagram to share with fans.

Lizzo

Lizzo kicks off the Halloween season by taking inspiration from her character used in a recent South Park episode. In the episode, the new, popular weight-loss substance Ozempic was mentioned, where they then introduced the product, “LIzzo,” that “makes you feel good about your weight” and “costs 90% less than Ozempic.” Being a long-time advocate for self-love and body positivity, she includes in her fake ad that “side effects include: a smile on your face and a pep in your step.”

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, seemingly fell down the rabbit hole into Wonderland this year, dressing up as Alice and the Mad Hatter. The magical inspiration behind this costume is perfectly fitting as Gomez prepares for the upcoming premier of her new show “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.” With the couple only having been together for a year now, I can’t wait to see what’s next for their duo costumes in years to come.

Cardi B

While I was thinking she couldn’t outdo her Marge Simpson costume from 2022, Cardi B completely proved me wrong by looking just like Emily herself. Her costume as the Corpse Bride may just be her best Halloween look yet. While we’ve seen so many incredible Corpse Bride looks from celebrities throughout the years, Cardi may just take the crown with her close attention to detail in the dress, props and background. This look has already has me wondering how she’ll outdo herself again next year.

Halle Berry

Having the purrfect accessory to go with this classic costume, Halle Berry stuns as a witch with her fluffy sidekick, Coco. Her sparkling robe paired with a matching, equally shimmery hat and silver accessories truly embodies the iconic actress as a witch.

Victoria Justice

Former Nickelodeon star and singer Victoria Justice pops out this year in an incredibly accurate Coraline Jones look. With Coraline having been out for 15 years now, this costume is a perfect tribute to the film’s anniversary.

Alix Earle

“It Girl” influencer Alix Earle carries forward the “Alice in Wonderland” theme with a scarier but more complex look as the Cheshire Cat. Complete with fully body makeup and glowing green contacts, Earle brings together themes of creativity and classic to create this incredible Halloween look.

China Anne McClain

Once again combining classic with creative, China Anne McClain takes it a step further by adding sexy into the mix. With sheer, laced, thigh high tights matched with a cut, striped top, and synthetic, blood-covered claws, McClain appears as a female Freddy Krueger. Also using contacts to complete the look, McClain easily takes a place on my top ten best costumes list.

Trixie Mattel

One of the most iconic drag queens of our time, the incredible Trixie Mattel, fittingly dresses as one of the most iconic characters of all time–Daphne Blake. While the shimmering dress, green scarf, and “Scooby-Doo” handbag are all perfect, the makeup for this look pulls everything together, creating the perfect Daphne Blake look.

Megan Thee Stallion

Last but certainly not least is rapper Megan Thee Stallion as “Teen Titans” character Starfire. With her past cosplays of cartoon and anime characters, it is no surprise that she should stun as all yet again by nailing every detail of the look. From her hair all the way down to her shoes, every aspect screams Starfire.