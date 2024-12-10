The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The long-awaited 2024 Model Of The Year has been announced, and its history was made yet again. The first ever transgender model of the year, Alex Consani, took the stage accepting her award in a stunning Dilara Findikoglu corseted dress, but who is Alex Consani? What has she done to get to where she is?

If you’re not involved in the world of fashion, you may have heard of Alex Consani from her popular TikToks. With over four million followers and a couple of viral videos, Consani has continuously shown her funny and authentic self through the app, adding to her popularity not only in the world of social media but also in modeling. This is one of the many reasons the model had such a successful year. The internet brought on a strong and supportive fanbase to help catapult Consani’s professional career.

However, being in the fashion world, it is easy to recognize Consani’s establishments in the community, from being the first transgender model to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to walking for Chanel and countless other iconic shows throughout the year.

Walking alongside big names such as Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and Anok Yai, Consani has more than proved she is worthy on the runway. Her walk is one of her most notable attributes, regardless of the look she is wearing. Adjusting the power and sway depending on the designer she is walking for, Consani walks the runway with confidence, having one of the most notable walks in the modeling industry currently.

“You fought for this space that allowed me to flourish today,” Consani said in her acceptance speech, acknowledging the Black transgender women who paved the way for the trans modeling community today.

The impact that Consani has had not only on the modeling and social media communities but also on the LGBTQ+ community is undeniable. The Model of the Year ceremony has been going on for over three decades, and Consani is the first transgender woman to have won such an award. This reminds all aspiring models that they have a place in the modeling industry and you don’t have to sacrifice your personality for a job. Consani broke down many barriers and acted as a catalyst for her community in a genre and workspace where diversity was formerly frowned upon.

Whether you know her from singing on the subway on TikTok or are just a fan of her killer runways, Alex Consani undoubtedly dominated the modeling industry this year. Her impact will last forever on the industry as she continues to show everyone that she is Model of the Year material.