With the total solar eclipse quickly approaching and Kent, Ohio being in the totality line, the path in which the moon is visibly in front of the sun, now’s the time to read up on eclipse precautions. Now is also the perfect time to start planning your eclipse day and checking out what events will be happening in Kent and around the campus.

The most talked about precaution is wearing protective eyewear, which can mean wearing eclipse glasses. Kent students were provided eclipse’s sunglasses by Kent University Housing and students can show their FlashID to obtain a pair at the Kent State University Bookstore.

However, if you were unable to grab a pair, a number of downtown businesses such as Tree City Coffee have some available for customers to purchase. Students can also receive a pair the day of the eclipse by stopping at Risman Plaza at 1 p.m.

It is important to wear protective eyewear during the eclipse as the sun’s rays can cause retina damage which can eventually lead to blindness.

Other precautions to keep in mind include traffic. Since the eclipse is not a common phenomena, there is a high chance of an increased number of individuals being present in Kent on that day. With this in mind, many have recommended arriving to places early to avoid traffic and to give yourself enough time for travel.

Now that we have discussed some precautions, we can focus our attention on some of the events and other attractions occurring throughout downtown Kent and on campus.

If you are looking for the perfect way to commemorate the eclipse with a selfie or two, then consider taking a stroll down Water St. Throughout the street are eclipse-related artwork displayed on the sides of buildings, allowing for the perfect selfie background.

For those remaining on campus during the eclipse, inside of Smith Hall there will be Planetarium Showings throughout the day featuring a display of constellations and the night sky.

Beth A. Cunningham, a Kent State alumna and chief executive officer of the American Association of Physics Teachers, will speak on the science and significance of the eclipse in Beyond the Eclipse: A Cosmic Conversation with Beth A. Cunningham. The talk will occur in the Student Center Ballroom from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. The discussion will be live streamed and a recording will be available afterwards.

The Wick Poetry Center will be hosting Total Eclipse Interactive Poetry Activities in the Maj Ragain Poetry Park, located outside of the center. The event will start at 11 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. allowing for individuals to create and share poems or drawings to Shared Sky, an interactive online community poem reflecting on the eclipse.

The campus will also be hosting a Total Solar Eclipse Viewing Party on Risman Plaza with Associate Physics Professor Veronica Dexheimer providing scientific commentary to listeners. The party will start at 3:15 p.m. and there will be some outdoor seating available; however, it is also recommended for attendees to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

No matter how you choose to view the eclipse on April 8, make sure you get a chance to witness this once in a lifetime event of the moon crossing in front of the sun!