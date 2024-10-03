5 Unique costumes to spice up your Halloweekend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Vampires, dead nurses, ghosts, clowns… at some point or another, you or someone you know was likely one of these costumes. Although you can never go wrong with a chic vampire or by bringing back 2016 clown memories, in 2024 we are expanding our horizons and spicing things up this Halloween. Don’t know what to go as this year? I’ve got you covered!

Mclovin – “SuperBad”

We have all seen the infamous fake ID in “Superbad.” Whether you’ve seen the movie or the countless memes, this look can be achieved from a brown vest, white button up, black skirt or pants and your “nerdiest” glasses. With this recognizable and funny costume, everyone will get Mclovin.

Edgar Allan Poe & Raven

Who doesn’t love a play on words? Edgar Allan Poe’s infamous poem “The Raven” and a literal raven have so many different creative directions it could go. If you and your partner/friend are looking to be more literal, a Victorian writer look and a bird like costume would be ideal. If you’re looking to be funny and have more of a unique take, then having the raven dress up as Raven from Teen Titans is equally recognizable and a fantastic play on words.

Brat Summer

Whether you have a group, couples costume or are costuming solo, “Brat” summer is a trendy and easy take this Halloween. Gathering fashionably lime green outfits and truly embracing the idea of “Brat” is all that is needed. If you need a couples costume, a popular and accessible idea could be Troye Sivan and Charli XCX in light of the “SWEAT Tour.”

The Muppets

Also versatile, the Muppets would be a great option for solo, couples or groups. There is such a wide variety of amazing potential costumes to choose from, like a chic Miss Piggy, a thrifty Gonzo, Janice and Animal etc. These costumes are not only recognizable, but unique and fun for this upcoming holiday.

Iconic Pop Stars

From “…Baby One More Time” to “Bad Romance,” the ideas with pop stars are endless. Some personal favorites could include Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” performance at the 2009 VMAs, Katy Perry’s beach look from The Super Bowl XLIX halftime show or, if you are going for casual, Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella outfit. This is a way to express yourself and show off your music taste this halloween!

So, do you know what you’re going as this year?