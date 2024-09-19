The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Kent State chapter.

Fall is my favorite season for many reasons. From it finally being sweater weather again to going to pumpkin patches, as well as the beauty of the leaves changing color, there really is no better time of year. One of my favorite things about the start of a new season is the new seasonal menu at all of the local restaurants and coffee shops. I personally am obsessed with anything pumpkin or pumpkin spice flavored. I have tried lot’s of pumpkin flavored drinks in the last couple of weeks so I’ve decided to share my top five I have tried so far, in no particular order.

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte- Starbucks This first drink is my go to fall drink every year. I love a good chai latte, but what really makes this drink is the pumpkin cream cold foam that is added on top. I will admit, I dream of this drink all year until it finally comes back for the fall season, and I have spent way too much money on it already. If you aren’t a big chai person but were wanting to try it again, I would recommend trying this drink, because the pumpkin and chai flavors together are truly amazing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks (@starbucks) Iced Pumpkin Shaken Espresso- Scribbles This next drink is from a local coffee shop called Scribbles Coffee Company in downtown Kent. Scribbles is one of my favorite places to study due to its cozy ambiance and delicious coffee/pastries. This was my first time trying this drink and I absolutely loved it. I ordered it with oat milk which I think made it even better. Scribbles also has pumpkin flavored scones that are delicious as well and pair greatly with this drink. Hot Pumpkin Iced chai Latte- Dunkin This is the only hot drink I have included in this list, but once again, it is another chai tea latte. I got this drink with oat milk, but I also tried it with almond milk when I get it iced instead. Both versions of this drink were very good so if you are looking for a cheaper option Dunkin is the way to go. I also like Dunkin’s pumpkin spice syrup because you can taste more of the spice in it compared to other places, which I like a lot. In addition, pairing this drink with a pumpkin donut from Dunkin just really adds to the whole experience and I highly recommend it. Pumpkin Snowy- The Human Bean This is the most recent drink I have tried and I was very pleasantly surprised. I had never been to the Human Bean before and after trying this drink, I will definitely be going back. This drink is the perfect blend of white chocolate and pumpkin topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sprinkles. You can choose to get this drink hot, blended or iced, but I chose to get it blended to switch things up a bit. I absolutely loved this drink and if you are a big pumpkin and white mocha fan you should definitely give it a try. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Human Bean (@thehumanbean) Smores Mocha- The HUman Bean For my last drink, I figured I would change it up a bit and include a drink that does not have any pumpkin in it. It is clear that I am a huge pumpkin fan, but this drink, also from the Human Bean, was just as good. The Smores Mocha is a blend of toasted marshmallow with chocolate topped with whipped cream and graham cracker sprinkles. This drink brought me back to my middle school days when I would get the Smores Frappuccino from Starbucks, although different, this drink has similar aspects that I really enjoyed.

Overall, I hope reading this article gave some new fall drink inspiration, both from local coffee shops and chains. There are a lot more great options from other small businesses in Kent that I cannot wait to try, including Tree City Coffee and Bent Tree Coffee. If you aren’t the biggest pumpkin fan, I recommend you try one of the drinks listed above to give it a shot, or if not, there are plenty of other delicious fall flavors to enjoy.