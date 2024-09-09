10 Birthday Rewards You Must Take Advantage of on Your Big Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When it comes to celebrating your birthday, nothing says party quite like getting free or discounted items. The last thing you want or should do on your big day is spend money! After all, you were going to get that sweet treat anyway, so why not get it for free? For most of the places mentioned, getting free items is as simple as signing up for the companies’ rewards programs.

Even if your birthday is still some time away, it’s a good idea to start signing up and looking around now. Most places require at least a few weeks of being a member before any rewards are added to your account.

Below, I have compiled a list of 10 free food, drink, dessert, clothing and beauty products that you can snag for free, or at a discounted price on your big day!

Starbucks For rewards members, Starbucks often offers great deals throughout the year. But nothing says a great deal quite like getting your favorites for free! On your birthday you can snag a free drink of any size, or grab a free food item of your choice. Your birthday reward will be loaded onto your account for one day only, so make sure to tell the barista when you place your order! Sign up for Starbucks rewards here. Connor Surdi Crumbl Cookies With a weekly rotating menu, Crumbl Cookies always has something new to offer. This makes your birthday a great time to explore a new crazy cookie flavor, or stick to the tried and true semi-sweet chocolate chunk. On your birthday (and for 40 days after your birthday) you can redeem a free cookie of your choice from participating Crumbl locations. Sign up for their rewards program, and add your birthday to your profile 48 hours in advance to ensure you get the coupon! Chick-fil-a There are four different levels of Chick-fil-A rewards membership, and each one unlocks a different birthday treat. At the lower level, Chick-fil-A One Members can get a free Chocolate Chunk Cookie or Chocolate Fudge Brownie. Chick-fil-A One Silver members have a few more dessert options to choose from including a free small milkshake, a small frosted lemonade or a small ice cream cone/cup. Chick-fil-A One Red members can choose between a free grilled or regular chicken sandwich, an 8-count nugget or a 12-count nugget. Finally, Chick-fil-A One signature members can choose their choice of entree. To go up in membership status, guests must earn points throughout the year. You can join the program and start earning those points here! Leonardo Luz / Pexels Tropical Smoothie Cafe Spend your birthday on beach time by enjoying a free 24 oz smoothie from Tropical Smoothie Cafe. With an expansive menu ranging from green smoothies to chocolate peanut butter infusions, you can be sure to find a refreshing choice to top off your big day. Join Tropic Rewards here and be sure to look for your special birthday reward in the “rewards” section of the app. Buffalo Wild Wings Nothing says “happy birthday” quite like some free chicken wings! Enjoy six free boneless wings, any flavor of your choice, just by signing up for a Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin’ Rewards account. The offer will be sent right to your email address and can be used for an online order, making pick-up super convenient on your busy day! Ulta Ulta Beauty wants to celebrate your birthday for a whole month, offering double points on all purchases made during your birthday month. These points will ultimately add up to get more discounts and freebies in the future. But, even better than that, you can get one free sample for a birthday gift. There are seven options to choose from, but the choices change each year. The current choices can be found here, and include samples from several popular brands such as Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte and Kiehl’s. You can join the program at this link, just make sure to add your birthday to your profile! American Eagle/Aerie Your birthday would not be complete without a perfect new birthday outfit! Shop around for a fresh pair of jeans, a new top or a cute birthday dress. After all, your big day should be about celebrating you! You can earn $5 off of your total order at Aerie or American Eagle by signing up for their RealRewards program. Target Everyone loves a Target run; going in and grabbing an incessant amount of things you don’t need. Enjoy your Target trip guilt-free on your birthday by earning 5% off your purchase! All Target Circle members will receive this reward after they add their birthday to their profile. You can sign up for Target Circle for free here. Bath and Body Works Make sure you’re smelling sweet this birthday with a free item from Bath and Body Works. Rewards members will receive an offer of a free item of their choice (up to $9.95 value) with a purchase. The reward will enter your account on your birthday and is valid for up to 30 days after. Bath and Body Works offers a range of items for under $10 including travel size hand creams, air fresheners and travel size body mists. Sign up for Bath and Body Works rewards here. Victoria Secret/Pink Treat yourself to some new clothes or lingerie for your birthday! All Victoria Secret/Pink rewards members can earn a $10 reward for their birthday, eligible for both stores. You can join the rewards program for free here.

I hope this list can help you get some fun goodies during your birthday month!