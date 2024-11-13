The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Broadway fans, the time is finally here!

Wicked, the decade-long hit Broadway musical, is finally coming to theaters! But, of course, with a few twists. Adapted from the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, the beloved story was brought to Broadway by Winnie Holzman in 2003 and features multiple nods to the film classic, The Wizard of Oz (1939). This brand new film — set to hit theaters soon — will actually be split into two parts, with the latter premiering in 2025.

Release date

Wicked is set to premiere in theaters on November 22, 2024, just six days before Thanksgiving!

The Cast

While stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth are well-known (and adored) for playing the roles of Elphaba and Glinda on Broadway, the big screen roles have been passed down to Pinocchio actress Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and “we can’t be friends” singer Ariana Grande (Glinda). Supporting cast members include Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard. The film was directed by Jon M. Chu (well-known for directing the film Crazy Rich Asians) and produced by Universal Pictures.

The plot

Serving as a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, this story follows Elphaba (the green-skinned Wicked Witch of the West) and her friendship with Glinda (the popular and “good” witch) after the two women meet at Shiz University in the fictional Land of Oz. According to the film’s official website, “Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself and those around her will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future.”

And, it’s a musical!

Similar to the Broadway adaptation, the 2024 Wicked film is in fact a musical. With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the soundtrack includes fan-favorite songs like “Popular”, “Defying Gravity,” and “A Sentimental Man.”

WHy you should see it & How it can connect with broadway lovers

As mentioned, the Wicked story is very well-known and has been a huge success on stage. Speaking from personal experience, I was lucky enough to catch a performance at the Gershwin Theater in the heart of New York City back in 2019. I actually went into the show not knowing much about the story, only that it was somehow related to The Wizard of Oz (one of my favorite childhood movies). But seeing the amazingly talented actors bring these characters to life and introduce me, along with the rest of the audience, to the story was nothing short of incredible.

Although I can only really speak from my own experience, it’s no secret that fans of the original stage production are staying loyal to this story. Wicked has even been deemed the number one bestselling Broadway show. Based on its success and large fanbase, it seems like Wicked is sure to stay relevant. Though the movie has not yet been released, fans are extremely excited to see this beloved plotline make its way onto the big screen. For some, myself included, it will bring nostalgia from when they first saw the story play out on stage.