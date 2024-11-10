Why I’m Scared For Donald Trump’s Presidency

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last week, Donald Trump was elected to become the 47th President of the United States. People across the U.S. have mixed reactions about his next presidency. Supporters of Trump are, obviously, very ecstatic. However, many Americans are upset and disappointed, me being one of them. So many people across the country were so hopeful for Kamala Harris to be the next president, knowing she would have a tremendous impact. I remember waking up on November 6th and the first thing I did was check my phone for the election results, feeling sick to my stomach when I saw that Trump had won. I cried for hours that day; I couldn’t believe our country had actually voted for him after Project 2025 and everything that has come out about him, and I’m honestly scared for the next four years.

With Trump as the next President of the United States, we can expect many changes to the way the U.S. is run. Although Trump has denied being affiliated with Project 2025, it’s been proven that an abundance of Trump officials have written and contributed to Project 2025. Here’s what we may be able to expect in the next four years with Trump as president and Project 2025 potentially being in play:

A national abortion ban

Restricted access to IVF, birth control and emergency contraception, and safe STD testing

A nationwide surveillance system monitoring pregnancies and those who get abortions

Indoctrination and funding of Christian education in all schools

Getting rid of the free lunch program in schools

Undoing the legalization of same-sex marriage

Restricting access to gender affirming healthcare and forcing conversion therapy

Getting rid of no-fault divorce

Enforcing oil drilling and removing environmental protection policies

Mass deportation of immigrants

Weakening anti-discrimination laws

Pardoning those who stormed the Capitol

Tax cuts for the top 1%

Ending Medicare and Medicaid

Ending student loan forgiveness

These are just a few of the things Trump, J.D. Vance, and the Republicans in Congress may have in store for our country. Not only is it a terrifying plan for America, but it also is setting back all the progress we have made as a nation. It’s going to reverse women’s rights. It’s going to reverse the rights of people of color. With Trump to soon be in the Oval Office, we are going to face a major setback with the rights of the American people. However, like Kamala Harris said in her concession speech, “The light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.” So that’s what we’ll do. We’ll keep fighting for our rights, for a government that will protect us, for a president that will keep the interest of all Americans in mind. We will not give up until we have won the fight.