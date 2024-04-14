VISITING RICHMOND? HERE ARE SOME FUN PLACES TO GO!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

There is a reason why Richmond is known for its rich history and community. As someone who’s grown up alongside the city my whole life, every time I drive there, it feels like its own slice of the world. Everything you could possibly want in a city, is all in the same place. You want to live close to water? The James River is right there. You like cities with historical value? Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy during the Civil War, so there’s a museum on every corner. Maggie Walker was also the first Black woman to charter a bank and become president of that bank, which happened right in the city of Richmond. There is a museum dedicated to her that’s across the street from Maggie Walker High School. And of course, you can’t forget Richmond’s love for art. Not only is the Virginia Museum of Modern Art located in Richmond, but Virginia Commonwealth University’s Arts program is one of the best Arts programs in the state! So if you’re looking for some unique places to go within this city full of everything, this is the place for you!

Starting with a place located in downtown, we have the Quirk Hotel. Not even a decade old – as it opened in 2015 – it’s considered a relatively newer place that I still feel like not enough people know about! If you ever wanted to go into your Barbie’s pink Dreamhouse, this place will fulfill those dreams. And although I don’t recommend the food as much, their drinks and atmosphere are phenomenal. It’s a great option if you just want to go for happy hour with your friends in a fancy place as an excuse to get dressed up. Around Christmas, they put up a huge pink Christmas tree in the lobby – it literally feels like you’re inside Barbie’s Dreamhouse!

If you and your friends get hungry after having happy hour at the Quirk, there’s no need to call an Uber! Just walk right next door to Bar Solita. I can personally vouch that their food is delicious and even though it’s not pink like the Quirk, they also have a wonderful atmosphere in there, as well. Anything from pasta, to sandwiches, seafood, burgers, etc. they got all the good stuff.

Lastly, if you’re ever in Carytown and love eclectic stores with random items, I highly recommend going to World of Mirth. They’ve got toys, puzzles, stuffed animals, games and so many other fun things if you’re a nerd like me and like to collect assorted trinkets. I remember seeing a whole section dedicated to Dolly Parton in there one time – mugs, games, tea towels, etc.

So, if you’re ever in Richmond and want some places to go, these are a few of many that I would recommend!