Top Ten Best Bath & Body Works Scents to Celebrate the Beginning of Fall

The leaves are changing color, Starbucks is selling pumpkin-spiced lattes again, and brainstorming for Halloween costumes has begun. Put on your UGG boots and grab a cardigan, because fall has at last arrived! Bath & Body Works is a great place to get in the autumn mood, with flavors like pumpkin and apple spice to make fall just a little more festive. Down below are some amazing scents to choose from.
- Champagne Apple & Honey
This deliciously combines a hint of sparkling champagne with refreshing apple and honey. The result is a lovely refreshing scent that will remind you of going apple picking (I would highly recommend going to Charlottesville, VA for this). I have this as a hand soap in my bathroom and love it!
- Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte
This scent reminds me of being in a cozy coffee shop as it rains outside and the air feels cooler. It combines the scent of a pumpkin latte with toasted marshmallows for the ultimate combination of sweetness and comfort.
- Pumpkin Swirl Cake
The name sounds like an amazing dessert to make for fall, and this perfume smells just like it. With notes of pumpkin spice, vanilla, and caramel toffee, it’ll remind you of the perfect sweet treat (maybe to have with a pumpkin latte, too).
- Autumn Drive
There’s nothing like driving down a highway during the fall and admiring all the gorgeous leaves changing color. I love the golden, amber, and red hues the leaves take, and the way this scent takes you away to a countryside drive with hints of vanilla, amber, and wild raspberry.
- Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin
Sounds like another essential sweet treat of fall! Pumpkin, cinnamon, whipped vanilla, and gingersnap all combine together as classic fall flavors to remind you of stepping on crunchy leaves and carving pumpkins with friends.
- Ghoul Friend
This fierce fragrance not only smells of citrus, strawberries, and peony, but also has a vivid scarlet shade which stands out from the typical orange palette of fall. Also, does this name remind anyone else of Monster High? The nostalgia…
- Vampire Blood
Sort of the cousin to the scent “Ghoul Friend,” this radiant scent also gives delightfully spooky vibes. Being both floral and fruity, it has notes of red berries, plum, and jasmine to give it an elegant finish.
- Candy Apple Cauldron
This eye-catching glowing green reminds me of a mysterious potion ready to be sampled by a wicked witch. While I can’t tell you what’s in the potion, I can tell you that the aroma includes spun sugar, bergamot, and of course, green apple.
- The Perfect Autumn
What does a perfect fall look like to you? The answer is different for everyone, but the scents of cranberry, spiced pumpkin, clove, and crisp apple are guaranteed to bring back nostalgic memories of the best parts of autumn.
- Pumpkin Pecan Waffles
It’s said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and starting it off with pumpkin pecan waffles sounds like the perfect way to start off a fall morning. With fragrances of waffles, pumpkin spice, maple syrup, and brown sugar, it not only smells great but is a perfect recipe for Sunday brunch with the girls. Here’s to fall!