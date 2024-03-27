The Benefits of Working On-Campus: Why You Should Consider It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I was a sophomore in college, I made the decision to get an on-campus job at my university. I like to fill my schedule in a set way, and I thought that a job would be the perfect way to add to my routine. It has turned out to be one of the best decisions of my college career and here’s why:

CONVENIENCE

The location for an on-campus job seems to be pretty self-explanatory: it’s right on campus! It’s in the middle of everything, increasing its accessibility to you as a student employee. Being on-campus helps save you the time and money that it may require to transport to an off-campus job. Additionally, the open hours for an on-campus job usually have you working very reasonable hours during the day, meaning you can still keep up with your school and social schedule!

Flexible hours

Since the job is on-campus, it’s expected that a majority of your coworkers will be students at the university. Because of this, the hours of your job will rotate around your personal academic schedule, leaving it up to you to decide how many hours are most beneficial and doable for you to work. On another note, you are surrounded by coworkers that understand what it feels like to have a big paper/exam coming up, group projects to work on, and other academic responsibilities you may have. This factor can help you in a case where you need to trade or drop a shift, and when your schedule is lighter, provide you with an opportunity to pick up some hours just because!

experience and development

Like any regular job, an on-campus job provides you with work experience that can serve as a way to learn general or career specific skills. A lot of the times these jobs will have professional development events and seminars for campus employees in specific. It gives you a great opportunity to learn how to interact with your peers, get involved on campus, and network and form connections with staff and students.