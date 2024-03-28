Taylor Swift Made Cardigans Cool

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

To rule the music industry is one thing, but to simultaneously rule the fashion industry and dictate trends is another. Who else could do this besides the ever-iconic Taylor Swift? First, she practically trademarked the red lip look that she has proven will never go “out of style.” Then, she showcased her everyday, glamorous cat-eye look. Now, after her makeup influence, Taylor is taking over clothing. What in particular? The cardigan. Taylor single-handedly led the resurgence of this cozy winter staple with her merch release of the item. Little did she know, she would have a huge impact on style and the now-beloved clothing item: the cardigan.

With her quarantine album release of folklore, Taylor had Swifties purchasing cardigans in the summer! She had created a unique item for her merch store: an ivory knit cardigan with patchwork stars, black line detailing, and cute buttons. This cardigan, named after her single “cardigan” from folklore, quickly sold out, and still has Swifties brawling to this day. Folklore also highlighted the beginning of a new, whimsical, and cottage-core aesthetic for Taylor which fans embodied through fashion. Taylor encapsulated a frolicking-in-a-forest, sitting-by-the-fire, cozy-candlelit-cabin vibe with her style following the release of folklore. Taylor’s embrace of her natural curls and promotion of her own cardigan all contributed to the cottage-core and cardigan renaissance her merch release led to. This cardigan demonstrated Taylor’s new experimentation with style, and Swifties quickly took inspiration from Taylor’s cardigan and newfound aesthetic. This caused the highly sought-after item to sell out in mere minutes on her merch website.

Taylor now has Swifties wanting to “collect ‘em all” with her spontaneous cardigan releases following her new albums. Taylor’s cardigans have swiftly (pun intended) become sought-after items. Whenever I am repping my folklore cardigan, I always get compliments or expressions of frustration about being “too late” on the website to buy it in time from fellow Swifties. Even when Swifties are unsuccessful in purchasing a cardigan (we’ve all been there), they take it upon themselves to buy dupes to achieve that cottage-core look. Needless to say, Taylor brought cardigans back into style.