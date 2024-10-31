Staying Safe During Halloweekend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Halloween is just around the corner. That means lots of late nights, cute outfits, and memories that last a lifetime!

Going out during Halloweekend is something most of us college girls prepare for months in advance. Whether it’s picking the perfect costume, planning out your weekend, or doing makeup trial runs the week prior, this weekend is so much fun! As we get older, alcohol might emerge as an element of Halloweekend and add a whole new level to the experience.

I experienced my first Halloweekend last year as a freshman at JMU and it was so much fun! I had the best time planning out a couples costume with my girlfriend and helping my girls get ready. Halloweekend is arguably one of JMU’s most popular weekends to be on campus; my friends were bringing their friends from all over to stay with them for the weekend, so there was a lot going on. There were several times that weekend when I helped girls who had a little too much to drink, and it really made me think about how important it is to be around people who care for you and will keep you safe during Halloweekend.

My first tip for staying safe during this weekend is to listen to what your body needs. If you plan on drinking, know your limit and listen to your body’s cues. Staying hydrated throughout the night is crucial if you want to avoid a hangover in the morning. Most people go out Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, which is really hard on the body. Make sure you are still getting rest, eating good food, and listening to what your mind and body need throughout this blast of a weekend.

Second, make sure you’re going out with people you trust during Halloweekend. Trusting that your friends are going to stick with you, watch out for each other, and not leave anyone behind is truly the most crucial part. It’s very easy to lose track of people while at a party, but having a designated group chat helps ensure that everyone leaves at the same time and ends up where they need to be at the end of the night. It might even be a good idea for one friend to not drink as much or even at all so someone in the group can be clearheaded!

I also want to mention the importance of having a sober ride. Do not drink and drive! That is the worst mistake you could possibly make. Walking home with a friend in the cold is so much better than getting in the car with someone who is under the influence of alcohol or other substances. Luckily, JMU provides a great resource for students to get those sober rides home: JMU Saferides. If you contact them at the number 540-JMU-RIDE on Friday and Saturday nights between 10 p.m. and 3a.m., they can arrange a safe and free ride for you. There are a few conditions, though; you must present a JACard at the time of pickup and you must be dropped off at a place of residence. Also, due to high demand, you can only take one Saferides ride per night. Keeping this number in your phone is a great idea not only for Halloweekend but for any weekend you got out at JMU. Additionally, if you forget to program their number in your phone, the Saferides number is conveniently on the back of your JACard as well.

I would also like to mention that JMU has a great app I recently discovered called JMU Shield. It has all of the safety features you could possibly want from your university, and it’s extremely easy to use. The features include a “social escape phone call” that allows you to fake receiving a phone call to get out of an uncomfortable or unwanted situation, and the Mobile BlueLight which sends your location to city police and directly calls campus police. You can even share your location with your friends through this app! There are plenty more helpful features embedded in the JMU Shield app, and I think every woman on JMU’s campus should download it ASAP.

I hope everyone has a great Halloweekend! As Mean Girls’s Cady Heron says, “In Girl World, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can dress like a total slut and no other girls can say anything about it.” Let’s reclaim the word “slut”, ladies, and remember: the sluttier, the better! Happy Halloween!