The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Romanticizing your life as a college girl is one of the most underrated things you can do for yourself. Not only does it provide something to look forward to, but it makes the smallest things so much more fun and interesting.

I first started romanticizing my life when I was in high school. Whether it was putting my headphones in while I walked from class to class and listened to music that made me feel like a main character, (a little embarrassing, but we’ve all done it), or even making every football game an event. Dressing up for every theme, going to eat after games, and being so excited all week leading up to the game is just one example of romanticizing your life.

Of course, high school and college are two very different things. College is a lot more school and study focused, and it can sometimes feel hard to find joy in the same routine that you have to do every day. Some things I have done to help me cope with the constant cycle are doing my makeup, wearing an outfit that makes me feel confident, and enjoying the mornings before going to class This whole idea is about mindset. You can go to class, sure, but what about going to class. It’s all about perspective. You’re a hot college girl, you don’t just go to class, you go to class. See, it’s all about how you read it, too.

College is the best time to be that girl, so why not start now? Picking up new hobbies, such as cooking, has allowed me to romanticize my life even more. Imagining cooking soup for my girlfriend when she gets home from work ten years down the line, feeling like Florence Pugh from Don’t Worry Darling; that is what this is all about! You have to fake it till’ you make it, girl!

Finding a good playlist on Spotify for each season also helps the vibe. Delusion, romanticizing your life, call it what you want, it helps! Studying can be a really hard thing to enjoy. Go to the library in a cute outfit with a drink and a pair of headphones. You are the it girl! You got yourself to college and now you’re being a flawless student by studying. Tapping into the confident side of yourself makes all of the difference.

The whole point of romanticizing your life is simply for you. Not anyone else except for you! Doing things that make you feel good about you and the person you want to be plays such a huge process in this. The girl you aspire to be is you! You just have to put in the work to get there, but you are her!

I suggest finding new music, or a new staple to your personality, because college is the perfect time to build yourself into who you want to be. Find new spots around campus to study, and take time from your day to appreciate what is around you and who you are. In order to truly experience the romance of your own life, you have to understand that the “small” moments and things, really aren’t small moments and things. This is YOUR life! That is so beautiful! Life is full of romance in every moment, you just have to create it and feel it!