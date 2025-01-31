I Watched Over 100 Movies in 2024, Here Were My Top 10 Favorites

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

As a movie fan, 2024 was no different for my watching habits. Throughout the year, I watched over 100 movies, but ten specific movies made their marks as my favorites of the year. The movies on this list are not exclusive to movies released in 2024, but do feature some 2024 releases as my ranked top ten watches of the year.

10. Civil War (2024), dir. Alex Garland

A 2024 release from entertainment maestro A24, Civil War comes in as my number ten despite receiving generally mixed audience reviews. The film is set in a near-future United States, where the president (Nick Offerman) has become authoritative, which leads to Texas and California seceding from the nation to become the “Western Forces.” The Western Forces then begin a progression to the nation’s capital to take down the president. The film’s four main characters are journalists who join the Western Force’s trek to the capital with hopes to interview the cowardly president. The quartet is comprised of lead journalist Lee (Kirsten Dunst), her partner in crime Joel (Wagner Moura), newbie journalist Jessie (Cailee Spaeny), and mentor Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson). The movie is full of anxiety, tension, and stress; which is perfectly encapsulated in Jesse Plemmons’ disturbing cameo. Although the movie is not overly gory, as war movies often are, it’s almost more disturbing because there is an absence of gore. What’s also more disturbing is the ethical dilemma around the morals of war the movie proposes. Is it ethical that the journalists use military resources to get a chance to interview the president? Can war journalism be done without exploiting victims of war? Can war journalism even be ethical if you cannot assist the subjects of your work? Or does that make it ethical because you’re providing a visual representation as to why war is bad? Civil War stood out to me from the year because of the questions it left me with.

Watch if you’re a fan of: Full Metal Jacket (1985), The Salt of the Earth (2014), Blow-Up (1966), Hearts and Minds (1974), Eye in the Sky (2015), The Killing Fields (1984), 20 Days in Mariupol (2023), Come and See (1985)

9. Blue Crush (2002), dir. John Stockwell

Not only is Blue Crush one of the most quintessential and perfect 2000s teen movies, it also touches on topics not always discussed in early 2000s teen movies such as female empowerment, class imbalance, and even gentrification. It follows Anne Marie (Kate Bosworth), who is essentially raising her younger sister Penny (Mika Boorem) in Hawai’i. Alongside her friends, Eden (Michelle Rodriguez) and Lena (Sanoe Lake), Anne Marie works at a luxurious beachside resort while overcoming leftover scars from a surfing accident, all while preparing to enter another competition. At the hotel, Anne Marie meets (and eventually dates) Matt (Matthew Davis), a professional football player, causing tension within her community relationships on the island. The movie’s brief look into class struggle comes from Anne Marie’s lifestyle in comparison to that of the resort, like how she can barely afford to live, but those at the resort are well off financially. Gentrification comes up when she brings Matt to a beach for natives only, whose response reflects feelings that one of their few remaining island spots is being exposed to the public upon Matt’s arrival. Lastly, Anne Marie’s friendships are at the forefront of her journey to return to surfing— which is the film’s central plot — emphasizing the theme of female empowerment. Overall, if you want a coming of age, sporty, female empowerment 2000s movie, Blue Crush might be the one for you!

Watch if you’re a fan of: Lords of Dogtown (2005), Uptown Girls (2003), Bend It Like Beckham (2002), Aquamarine (2006)

8. My Old Ass (2024), dir. Megan Park

Using time travel, My Old Ass poses the question: what would you tell your younger self if you had the chance to? The movie explores its answer to this question and the implications of such an act by following the main character Elliott (Maizy Stella) as she prepares to leave her family’s rural Canadian cranberry farm to go to school in the city. After Elliott experiments with psychedelics, she meets her older self (Aubrey Plaza) who tells her to stay away from a guy named Chad (Percy Hynes White), and leaves Elliott with her phone number under the name “My Old Ass.” The rest of the film follows as younger Elliott in the current day explores her romantic relationships, familial bonds, and her relationship with her older self. At its core, it’s an emotional, relatable movie despite what you would assume from the title. I sat down to watch this thinking it was going to be a comedy, but the emotional heart of the story is what stuck with me most.

Watch if you’re a fan of: Tully (2018), Ruby Sparks (2012), The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021), Lady Bird (2017), 13 Going on 30 (2004)

7. That Thing You Do! (1996), dir. Tom Hanks

For Beatles fans and those who like mid-century period pieces, That Thing You Do! combines both of those perfectly. Directed by Tom Hanks, it follows Guy Patterson (Tom Everett Scott), a young man who works at his family’s suburban appliance store in 1960s Pennsylvania. After his friends ask him to step in for their drummer at a talent show, Guy quickly becomes a permanent fixture of the band, originally called “The Oneders” (later restyled to “The Wonders” because of confusion over pronunciation). As the band embarks on a summer tour across the midwest US under the management of Mr. White (Tom Hanks), the film follows the rise and fall of The Wonders’ brief stint in success. The movie is a perfect, feel good watch and the songs are super catchy, which made it a standout for me.

Watch if you’re a fan of: Empire Records (1995, plus two cast members from That Thing You Do! are in it!), Almost Famous (2000), Yesterday (2019), Sing Street (2016)

6. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001), dir. Sharon Maguire

If you like romcoms, this is one of the must-see classics. It follows Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger), a thirty something singleton (or as she puts it, “a spinster”) woman who finds herself in a love triangle between her boss Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) and a family friend’s son, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth). The movie plays on the plot of Pride and Prejudice, especially between Bridget and (can you guess who?) Mark Darcy. The movie is based on a book series, and was also turned into a cinematic movie series, with a final installment releasing on Feb. 13 on Peacock. In my personal opinion, Bridget Jones’s Diary is the best of the series, followed by Bridget Jones’s Baby, and lastly Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (this one is pretty bad, but 2/3 good movies is a good record, too!).

Watch if you’re a fan of: Pride and Prejudice (2005 or 1995), Emma (2020), About a Boy (2002), Notting Hill (1999), The Holiday (2006), Love, Actually (2003), Love, Rosie (2014), Rye Lane (2023)

5. Before Sunrise (1995), dir. Richard Linklater

Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) are two young twenty-somethings who meet on a train ride in Europe. Jesse is an American on a backpacking trip, and Celine is a student in Paris. The movie is often heralded as a staple in romance, the Criterion Closet, and in many film communities. Although the plot doesn’t seem to stand out as unique — the characters basically just walk around and talk — there’s a magical element to the movie that’s hard to describe. This is one of those movies you just have to see for yourself.

Watch if you’re a fan of: A Real Pain (2024), Everybody Wants Some!! (2016), Frances Ha (2012), Before We Go (2014), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008), Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong (2015)

4. Saturday Night (2024), dir. Jason Reitman

Following the hour and half before the airing of the first episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL), Saturday Night was an energetic and bubbly look into a television staple’s rocky start. Although Saturday Night was met with mixed reviews upon its release, I enjoyed the film’s portrayal of a cable hallmark. I am biased, however, as a self-proclaimed SNL fan (even when it’s not that good). There was a lot in the movie that stood out to me, but I had so much fun watching it, which is what makes it onto my top favorites list from the year.

Watch if you’re a fan of: The Fabelmans (2022), The Truman Show (1998), Hail, Caesar! (2016), High Fidelity (2000), Singin’ in the Rain (1952), Begin Again (2013)

3. Brooklyn (2015), dir. John Crowley

Although it sounds like every other dramatic period piece of self-reflection and growth, something about Brooklyn makes it a standout in the sea of Oscar-searching period pieces. Saoirse Ronan plays Eilis, a young Irish woman who moves from her small town to the US in search of better employment opportunities. The movie follows Eilis as she grapples with leaving behind her mother and sister and encounters new social norms in the US, as well as romance with Italian-American man Tony (Emory Cohen). After conflicts arise, Eilis has to make a choice between her new, independent life in Brooklyn and the life she left in Ireland. Brooklyn was an emotional and vibrant look into self-discovery which made it one of my new favorite movies and one of my absolute favorites of 2024.

Watch if you’re a fan of: Belfast (2021), The Joy Luck Club (1993), About Time (2012), All of Us Strangers (2023)

2. Challengers (2024), dir. Luca Guadagnino

What is there to say about Challengers that hasn’t already been said? Aside from its insane virality, Challengers is a story about ambition, manipulation, and picking sides. The energy, vibrance, and non-stop movement of the movie makes it a unique premise in a landscape of slow, Oscar-bait movies that seem to be gracing screens. Maybe this is why it was hugely snubbed in the 2025 Oscar nominations, despite having one of the most recognizable and distinct soundtracks that almost everyone on TikTok would recognize. Challengers take the game of tennis and turn it into a blatant metaphor for the relationship between Tashi (Zendaya), Art (Mike Faist), and Patrick (Josh O’Connor), leaving many interpretations of each character’s role in the game. A standout theme from the movie for me was the idea of manipulation for personal gain, which is emphasized by the penultimate tennis match in the film’s third act. Additionally, I liked that none of the main characters were particularly good people, they were all fairly morally gray (although it can be argued that Art was more of a victim than a perpetrator in comparison to Tashi and Patrick), which makes for a dramatic combination of events that made this a standout for me. I’m still mad that it was so snubbed, though!

Watch if you’re a fan of: Wimbledon (2004), Jules and Jim (1962), Whiplash (2014), Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

1. Before Sunset (2004), dir. Richard Linklater

The sequel to Before Sunrise, Before Sunset was my absolute favorite watch of 2024 and my favorite in the Before trilogy. It’s hard to pinpoint what it is about Sunset that makes it stand out to me in comparison to Before Sunrise and Before Midnight, but the magic of Jesse and Celine in this movie has a different air to it than the other two. Before Sunset follows Jesse and Celine nine years after the first movie. Jesse is now an author on a book tour for a novel based on that night with Celine, who he runs into at a reading at Paris’s landmark book shop Shakespeare and Company. The two embark on an afternoon in Paris, discussing the current states of their lives and the things they left unsaid nine years before, with a great ending that is one of my favorites in any movie ever. It’s a romantic, ambiguous, whimsical movie, much like its predecessor, whilst introducing the more realistic, human elements that will appear in its successor Before Midnight. I know this is something many people will say, but this is one of the best film trilogies out there and is worth checking out for yourself!

