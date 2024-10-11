Going To DC For Fall Break? Here Are 10 Places You *Have* To Go To

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

Visiting DC and looking for something to do other than seeing the monuments? As someone who lives 15 minutes from Washington DC, I feel like I’m more than qualified to give my list of the best places in DC to visit.

Gravelly point

Gravelly Point is a huge park in Arlington, Virginia, located just north of Ronald Reagan Airport. A short drive from DC, Gravelly Point is right near the water, with occasional food trucks in case you’re looking for a sweet treat or a yummy snack. The best part about Gravelly Point is easily the planes that fly by just overhead. Because Gravelly Point is right next to the airport, planes are frequently flying by about 150 feet above you. Whether you’re looking to have a picnic, go bike-riding, play soccer with some friends, or read a book, Gravelly Point is the best spot to go to! If you’re a girlie that gets easily overstimulated, maybe only plan on spending a few minutes at Gravelly Point because the planes are *very* loud.

Museums

DC is definitely known for having some great museums. Whether you’re planning on stopping by the National Gallery of Art, planning on making a trip to the National Air and Space Museum, or maybe you want to buy a ticket to the International Spy Museum, DC has some super fun museums that I’d definitely recommend visiting! My favorites are the National Gallery of Art, where I can admire all of the beautiful art, and the International Spy Museum, where I can learn the history behind spies, while playing some interactive games as well. Definitely do some research and find out what museums interest you, because DC is home to a ton.

Food

If you’re in the mood for Italian food, you have to stop by Flavio’s. Flavio’s has easily some of the best Italian food I’ve ever had, with reasonable prices, especially considering that it’s in DC. They’re definitely one of the more inclusive and accommodating restaurants around, with vegan, vegetarian, and GFM (gluten-free with modifications) options. My recommendation (as a vegetarian) is the penne arrabiata! Additionally, I’ve somehow never had to wait to be seated at Flavio’s, even when I go on a Friday or Saturday. If you’re visiting DC, I’d definitely recommend stopping by Flavio’s and chowing down on some delicious Italian food. With multiple locations in DC, &pizza is my absolutely favorite pizza place ever, with fully customizable pizzas that are made within minutes. I truly could not recommend a pizza place more, as it’s different from any pizza I’ve ever had before. My go-to order is a cheese pizza with marinara and plant-based chicken, garlic butter, basil pesto, and ranch. It is so delicious and I’d definitely recommend stopping by &pizza if you’re ever in DC. As a past vegan and current vegetarian, I also have a list of the best vegan spots in DC. If you’re looking for some delicious plant-based food that genuinely tastes like meat, check out Plnt Burger, HipCityVeg, and Bubbie’s Plant Burgers & Fizz (okay maybe this is in Arlington, but they permanently closed their DC location and this place has some of the best vegan food I’ve ever tried). DC is known for having some of the best food, ranked #13 in the nation for ‘Best Foodie Cities’, so I’d definitely recommend exploring around and trying some new spots!

The Wharf

The Wharf is home to the DC waterfront, where there’s a variety of shops, food options, whether it’s a food truck or classy restaurant, and oftentimes street musicians playing as well. There are also fun water spouts if you’re interested in bringing young children there. I’d definitely recommend checking out the waterfront, as it’s a beautiful spot to go if you’re visiting DC.

Georgetown Flea Market

My favorite part about DC is easily the flea markets. Whether you’re looking to buy some clothes or jewelry, hungry for some homemade eats, or want some handmade artwork, DC’s flea market has just about everything you could ever imagine. They’re open Saturday through Monday at Eastern Market, and I couldn’t recommend anything more. The DuPont Circle Market is also a great farmer’s market to visit as well, but I’m biased because I absolutely adore farmer’s markets. Support small businesses by checking out DC’s flea/farmer’s markets!

Bookstore

DC has such great bookstores if you’re a big reader. My favorites are Kramers, Politics and Prose, and Lost City Books. If you’re big into reading, definitely check out some of DC’s bookstores, because they don’t disappoint!

immersive monet experience

Similar to the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, The Immersive Monet Experience is a 360 virtual art gallery of Monet’s beautiful works. This digital art exhibit is so breathtaking, and is the largest immersive experience in the country. While tickets do range from 35-40 dollars each, this is definitely an experience you’re going to want to take if you’re wanting to splurge.

shopping

Georgetown has some great clothing stores all within walking distance of each other, including lululemon, Brandy Melville, Urban Outfitters, and SKIMS! As a NOVA resident, I’ll often drive to Georgetown just to go to Brandy Melville since it’s the closest one to me. There are also some adorable boutiques in DC that you just have to check out. Additionally, if you’re trying to save some money, DC has the coolest secondhand stores/thrift shops, with a great variety of unique items!

dispensary

Please note: Cannabis is not legal in all states. Her Campus is not promoting the illegal use, or underage use, of cannabis. If you’re 21+, maybe you’re wanting to hit a dispensary on your trip to DC. Weed is legal in DC, and by doing a quick Google search, you can find some great and reliable dispensaries within walking distance of the heart of DC!

Tours