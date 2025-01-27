Girls’ Nights Hosting Ideas For Each Month in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hosting events for the girls is fun when they’re finished and planned, but sometimes it can be difficult to come up with ideas that gather everyone together for a good time. One trick is creating an event based on similar interests — like a book cocktail night or painting canvases. Another tip is going seasonal — finding specific holidays or times of year that warrant a themed celebration. Everyone loves a spirited get-together that reflects the feeling of camaraderie, and these suggestions can last anyone for years!

January

The first month of the new year would be the most spectacular time to host a vision board night, where everyone can print out pictures or texts embodying the “new version of self” they want to work towards this upcoming year, as well as goals they want to achieve. They also serve as a source of continual motivation; after they’re finished, the vision boards can be hung anywhere in sight, keeping the cute and color-coded objectives in mind. Another hosting idea is a “new year refresh” night, where everyone brings a type of self care that everyone can participate in (face masks, nail supplies, etc.). This is a good way to rid yourself and your guests of any lingering stress and pressure regarding the year ahead.

February

This is the month of love, friendship, and social relationships — which is a perfect opportunity to host many events, one of which is “Galentine’s”. Grab your best friends, some Valentine’s decorations, some wine, and pink/red food; you’re all covered! You could also turn the same event into multiple by adding more activities, like a game night (pull out the Monopoly and trivia) or bookmark painting (my personal favorite). If you want to lean more into the Valentine’s Day mood, you can also make fun paper crafts or have an Instagram photoshoot session.

March

The only holiday in March is St. Patrick’s Day, so I would capture that opportunity as an event while you have the chance! Host a Powerpoint night with friends or a spring-themed movie night with a green-only dress code. Decorations would include cozy garlands of four-leaf clovers and leprechaun hats! A LEGO-building event would also be a super fun idea, but keep in mind that investing in the LEGO sets could be a bit on the pricier end. Lastly, make some green milkshakes or Irish food to snack on, and think about hosting your event inside since the chances of rain showers will be high.

April

Your event choices for April depend on the weather in your area; if it’s warm enough, you may even be able to hold the gathering outside! Choices include hosting a picnic in a pretty park, bringing canvases to paint your surroundings or whatever you want to capture. You can wear floral or pastels and play music while you spend the afternoon eating, talking, and laughing against an idyllic backdrop. Another activity alternative, if you want something more hands-on or something inside out of the weather, is painting a terracotta pot and planting seeds in it. The large variety of soil and seed packets are super cheap and relatively easy to access at any home improvement store near you!

May

In May, it should be warm enough to undoubtedly enjoy the outdoors. The most important hosting idea for May is a cute garden party, where attendees could wear cute, pastel, fairy-like outfits (think Sabrina Carpenter in that one photoshoot). You could even turn it into a tea party with Alice in Wonderland vibes, and make easy finger foods like cucumber sandwiches and sugar cookies. If you don’t like this option, you could also host a flower crown craft day with some fruity drinks and floral decorations. Jill Wellington/Pexels

June

The official beginning of summer gives the host so many ideas for events! You could do a summer BBQ (or potluck) outside on a lawn with fun games like cornhole and soccer. Another alternative is holding a bonfire night with summer s’mores and sunset watching/taking pictures. If you want to travel somewhere, go and see some views at Shenandoah National Park while hiking up the beautiful mountain scenery. Doing physical activities as a group can really support team-building and close bonding; if you wanted to take it one step more you could also incorporate some sort of obstacle/ropes course into your journey.

July

Some say July is the hottest month of the year, but I really think it just gives you even more opportunities to get out and active with friends. Try to plan a day at whatever boardwalk is nearest to you and indulge in some fries, ice cream, and popcorn. You could find a carnival if there is one set up close to you and gather a group to play fun games and ride amusement park spectacles. If you’d rather hold an event more personal and close to home, a pool party is always a great, classic option to go with too. Lastly, you could even go a little more seasonal and invite people over for July 4, hosting a barbeque and fireworks show.

August

I personally consider August to be the bridge between summer and autumn (more on the autumn side), and if you are looking for a cozy, stay-at-home hosting experience, I might suggest a book pages painting night where attendees create their own designs for sprayed edges. If you are less bookishly-inclined, museum trips are always an option! This is a well-rounded idea since the group can vote on what they want to see (and learn about) and what they want to avoid. If that is still too boring for the crowd, then an escape room might provide more excitement and thrill – but be sure your group is cohesive and doesn’t crack easily under tension!

September

For September, it may still be warm outside even if it is technically supposed to be autumn (a fact that still rankles me). I recommend a fall baking session with some of your closest friends — you can make pies or cookies, just anything that brings to mind pumpkin, spices, and the scents of fall. After you’re done, you can turn it into a movie night with some blankets, candles, and your own yummy treats. If that sounds a little too strenuous for you, then painting candles is another fun activity that is more laid-back — put some spooky tunes on and let the creativity flow! Photo by Einladung_zum_Essen from Pixabay

October

There are so many hosting opportunities in this month that I do not even know where to start (it’s rather obvious that October is my favorite). The classic event choice is to carve or paint pumpkins with your friends — I know it could be well-overdone and traditional, but I don’t believe it ever loses its charm. You could combine this activity with another one to heighten the fun; making cocktails/mocktails or bringing a fall-flavored Starbucks drink with you is a good addition. Lastly, if you want to be less calm and a little more wild, you could host a costume Halloween party complete with scary decorations, dancing, and drinks!

November

November is a little quieter, but you still have the chance to host (or attend) a Friendsgiving, where everyone brings something on the menu and shares it with others. I think this really reflects the spirit of the season and allows for a great time. If you want an event a little earlier in the month, you could host a Harry Potter movie marathon with fun snacks and lighting; you could even send the invites with themed paper and wax. Lastly, for something that’s more homey and warm, you could host a “learn to crochet or knit” night with the heat blasting and Lo-fi music playing.

December