Free Alternatives for Your Book Spending Problem

If you’re like me, you definitely have an addiction to buying books (even though your physical TBR (to-be-read) pile is growing faster than you can possibly read them). Whether you’re looking to save money or want time to shrink your list, you’re in luck because I have some fantastic free alternatives for you!

Libraries

We all remember going to the library in elementary and middle school. In high school, though, they seemed to have less of an appeal. As a college student, you might’ve even forgotten that they exist outside of the scholarly ones on your campus.

Physical libraries Massanutten Regional Library: Although JMU has torn down Carrier Library, there are still libraries in the Harrisonburg area. The Massanutten Regional Library, for example, is located at 174 S Main St. in downtown Harrisonburg. You provide your JACard, sign a form, and get a free library card as a college student! Little Free Libraries: This resource is everywhere, including on JMU’s own campus! All you have to do is take a book and leave a book. It’s the perfect way to exchange an older copy of a book or one that you didn’t particularly enjoy but think others would. There’s even an app called ‘Little Free Library’ which gives directions to specific ones near you. online libraries Libby: This is a free public website and app that allows you to connect your physical library card to the account. Not only is there access to thousands of books you might not find in the physical library, but you can also choose between audiobooks and eBooks. The app might seem stressful at first because of the variety, but you can choose filters such as “Available Now” and “Subject” to refine your search. Sometimes there is a wait on more popular books, but you can choose to place a hold on that option.

YouTube

While it’s important to avoid pirated content, YouTube can be a great resource for finding audiobooks. Many classic books are no longer under copyright protection, so you can enjoy a great book without having to spend a cent! Again, it’s not illegal for you to listen to an audiobook on YouTube, but if the book is newer the video risks being taken down much more quickly due to copyright infringement. If you do find a newer audiobook, try to finish it as quickly as possible before that happens!

Whether you’re trying to save money by looking for free alternatives or just don’t have enough space on your shelf for more physical books, these options are all readily available and easily accessible to you!