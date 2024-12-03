Cozy Night In Movie Recommendations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at JMU chapter.

If you’re looking to have a fun movie night by yourself or with friends or family, here are 158 recommendations for you to pick from! Sorted into broad categories, this list is sure to have something for everyone.

*A ⭐ means it’s one of my personal favorites!

Festive

Picks for when you’re feeling festive this holiday season, or movies centered around specific seasons to help you get into the seasonal vibe.

The Holiday (2006), Rated PG-13 ⭐ This is probably my favorite holiday movie (no pun intended)! I love the chemistry between the characters, the cozy homes, and the soundtrack (done by the amazing Hans Zimmer). Of course, it’s a Nancy Meyers film, which always brings those feelings of warm coziness that are perfect for the holiday season.

The Family Stone (2005), Rated PG-13

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946), Rated PG

Something From Tiffany’s (2022), Rated PG

Practical Magic (1998), Rated PG-13

Spree (2020), No Rating

Knives Out (2019), Rated PG-13

Classics

You’ve probably already seen these, but if you haven’t, this is your sign to see one of these classic movies during your next movie night!

When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Rated R ⭐ A quintessential film for the romance genre, When Harry Met Sally… is funny, romantic, and visually stunning. I’m a big Nora Ephron fan, and her writing is so quick and perfect in this movie.

Dirty Dancing (1986), Rated PG-13

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), Rated PG-13

Singin’ in the Rain (1952), Rated G ⭐ I would not consider myself a big “classic movie fan,”. I usually think most older movies feel dated and formulaic (and most of them are), but Singin’ in the Rain is not one of those movies. It’s a genuinely funny movie about the shifting styles of art, which is a theme that’s always relevant, soundtracked by phenomenal songs and insane dance sequences. Put simply, it’s a showcase of excellent film craftsmanship. P.S. Ayo Edebiri has this listed in her top four movies on Letterboxd, so that must mean it’s good!

Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Rated PG

You’ve Got Mail (1998), Rated PG

Dead Poets Society (1989), Rated PG ⭐ If you like coming of age movies, Dead Poets Society is a perfect one to watch. It’s a stacked cast of actors who, at the time, were in the beginnings of their careers. Robin Williams as Professor John Keating is one of his best roles; just think of the “O Captain, My Captain” scene.

Good Will Hunting (1997), Rated R

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985), Rated R

Heathers (1988), Rated R

The Goonies (1985), Rated PG

The Outsiders (1983), Rated PG

Rear Window (1954), Rated PG

Stand By Me (1986), Rated R

Girls Night in

Movies for a girls night in, ranging from chick flicks to 2000s teen comedies, these will definitely keep the whole friend group entertained.

Bend It Like Beckham (2004), Rated PG-13

The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Rated PG-13

The Nanny Diaries (2007), Rated PG-13

Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging (2008), Rated PG-13

Easy A (2010), Rated PG-13

Legally Blonde (2001), Rated PG-13

Pitch Perfect (2012), Rated PG-13

Coyote Ugly (2000), Rated PG-13

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009), Rated PG

John Tucker Must Die (2006), Rated PG-13

Wild Child (2008), Rated PG-13

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005), Rated PG

Uptown Girls (2003), Rated PG-13

Hidden Figures (2016), Rated PG

Ocean’s 8 (2018), Rated PG-13

Marie Antoinette (2006), Rated PG-13 ⭐ Although it’s not historically accurate, Sofia Coppolla’s Marie Antoinette touches on themes of girlhood, greed, and the role of fashion — all relevant themes to social criticism at any time. Also, Kirsten Dunst’s performance is stellar, and it really hones in on themes of isolation and being forced to grow up, as well as the pressure of girlhood.

Monte Carlo (2011), Rated PG ⭐ I feel like this is one of the 2010s unsung heroes of chick flicks. It has a stacked cast, a perfect soundtrack, a funny plot, and a great setting. If you love travel films, movies that center around female friendship, and a bit of romance, Monte Carlo is the perfect movie.

Mamma Mia! (2008), Rated PG-13 ⭐ This is my favorite movie of all time, it’s just so nostalgic, fun, and energetic. The cast is also so stacked, the songs are all perfect, and there’s just enough drama and resolution to make it the ultimate comfort movie to lift your spirits anytime.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), Rated PG-13

Barbie (2023), Rated PG-13 ⭐ Highly contentious upon its release, I find Barbie to be a perfect movie about female strength, empowerment, and ambition. Although it’s about a doll, the themes of the film are the bare bones of feminism. Plus the “What Was I Made For?” montage at the end never fails to make me grateful to be a woman.

Dick (1999), Rated PG-13 ⭐ One of the most underrated chick flicks, Dick follows two teen girls (Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams!) as they accidentally find themselves in the middle of the Watergate scandal. If you’re a NoVA or DC native, you’ll recognize the film’s location as it’s set in Georgetown, and if you’re a fan of You’re So Vain by Carly Simon, you’ll especially enjoy the film’s closing scene.

Moxie! (2021), Rated PG-13

Blue Crush (2002), Rated PG-13 ⭐ Blue Crush is advertised as a teen movie, but touches on broader themes of gentrification, struggles of the working class, and wealth disparities in Hawaii between native Hawaiians, residents of the islands, and visitors. Additionally, it’s perfectly 2000s and entertaining, whilst still touching on these heavy subjects.

She’s The Man (2006), Rated PG-13

Little Women (2019), Rated PG ⭐ What is there to say about Little Women (2019) that hasn’t been said before? A star-studded cast, cozy setting, and lovable story, Greta Gerwig’s adaptation has it all. If you *really* need a reason to watch, just think about Laurie and Jo on the hill.

Twilight (2008), Rated PG-13 ⭐ Twilight is a classic movie, and it’s one of those “so bad it’s good.” I love to watch the first one specifically because it has iconic one-liners, the memorable blue tint, and a really good soundtrack!

Clueless (1995), Rated PG-13

Chicago (2002), Rated PG-13

21 Jump Street (2012), Rated R

We’re The Millers (2013), Rated R

Now You See Me (2013), Rated PG-13

Unpregnant (2020), Rated PG-13

Theater Camp (2023), Rated PG-13

Do Revenge (2022), Rated R

The Menu (2022), Rated R

Not Okay (2022), Rated R

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (2023), Rated PG-13

Booksmart (2019), Rated R

Hairspray (2007), Rated PG

Mean Girls (2004), Rated PG-13

17 Again (2009), Rated PG-13

Bottoms (2023), Rated R ⭐ If you’re a Rachel Sennott or Ayo Edebiri fan, Bottoms is a perfect combo of their comedy styles. It’s a unique, fresh, and actually funny take on the teen movie. Not only is it funny for teenage audiences, but it’s just a genuinely well-written and fun movie that most people can enjoy.

Flipped (2010), Rated PG

Almost Famous (2000), Rated R ⭐ If you’re a music fan, Almost Famous transports you into the 70s rocker scene — the good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s one of my favorite movies because it captures this magical element of music and feels so realistic. The fake band at the center of the film, Stillwater, feels like a real rock band due to the director/writer Cameron Crowe basing the film on his real life experience as a teen rock journalist on the road, like the film’s main character Michael.

Juno (2007), Rated PG-13

Twisters (2024), Rated PG-13

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016), Rated R

Superbad (2007), Rated R ⭐ A classic teen movie, Superbad is really funny. McLovin’s storyline is super funny and includes big names like Bill Hader. Additionally,

Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Rated R

Before Sunrise (1995), Before Sunset (2004), Before Midnight (2012), all Rated R ⭐ This trilogy is one of the best in the romance genre. The entire trilogy is essentially the main characters walking and talking about everything but don’t be alarmed; it’s not boring! The chemistry between Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke is strong and makes you forget that Jesse and Celine are not real people.

Flora and Son (2023), Rated R

Priscilla (2023), Rated R ⭐ Another Sofia Coppolla film, Priscilla is a classic Copolla, with insight into power imbalance, stripped girlhood, and isolation through the story of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The soundtrack, acting, and visuals are also showstopping.

Coda (2021), Rated PG-13

Hot Rod (2007), Rated PG-13

Rom Coms

For all the hopeless romantics, here is a compiled list of Rom Coms, both old, new, popular, and lesser known to supply your next movie night.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018), Rated PG-13 ⭐ One of the best recent romcoms, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before captures the best parts of teen, coming of age, and romance movies. With a main character that feels like a real girl, realistic problems, and a supportive family dynamic, this movie just has all the best feelings. It’s one of my most rewatched movies because it’s just always perfect!

Set It Up (2018), Rated R

Love, Simon (2018), Rated PG-13

Crazy Rich Asians (2018), Rated PG-13

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002), Rated PG ⭐ If you’re a fan of stories that follow big families, My Big Fat Greek Wedding is your perfect choice. The film follows a romantic storyline between a Greek woman and her white boyfriend as their relationship develops–and her traditional family is there every step of the way. It’s a wholesome, funny movie that I think most people could enjoy!

What If (2013), Rated PG-13

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011), Rated PG-13

Ticket to Paradise (2022), Rated PG-13

Little Italy (2018), Rated R

Plus One (2019), No Rating

Rye Lane (2023), Rated R

The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020), Rated PG-13

Leap Year (2010), Rated PG

It’s Complicated (2009), Rated R

Always Be My Maybe (2019), Rated PG-13

I Want You Back (2022), Rated R

Failure to Launch (2006), Rated PG-13

Notting Hill (1999), Rated PG-13

Austenland (2013), Rated PG-13

Brooklyn (2015), Rated PG-13 ⭐ If you love Saorise Ronan, New York, and historical dramas, Brooklyn might be the best choice for your next movie night. Sometimes period dramas can be slightly boring, but Brooklyn has something magical in it that just works.

The Other Zoey (2023), Rated PG-13

The Longest Ride (2015), Rated PG-13

The Last Song (2010), Rated PG

Emma (2020), Rated PG

Down with Love (2003), Rated PG-13

Along for the Ride (2022), No Rating

Prom Pact (2023), Rated PG-13

Love, Rosie (2014), Rated R ⭐ If slowburn and friends to lovers are your favorite romance tropes, Love, Rosie might be your new favorite movie. The film follows two lifelong friends as they grow up and encounter life’s surprises and their relationship with one another develops. I think this is a very underrated romcom, and it has an excellent soundtrack.

13 Going On 30 (2004), Rated PG-13

10 Things I Hate About You (1999), Rated PG-13 ⭐ This is one of my favorite movies, it’s actually on my top four on Letterboxd! It’s a classic teen movie, a Shakespeare adaptation, and has Heath Ledger; what more is there to ask for?

Pride and Prejudice (2005), Rated PG ⭐ The hand flex is all anyone really needs to know in order to be convinced to watch the 2005 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Rated PG-13

Red, White, and Royal Blue (2023), Rated R

Catch and Release (2006), Rated PG-13

Begin Again (2013), Rated R

Return to Me (2000), Rated PG

Silver Linings Playbook (2012), Rated R

Childhood favorites

A selection of childhood favorites to bring back those warm, fuzzy feelings of comfort and simplicity.

Ramona and Beezus (2007), Rated PG ⭐ Based on the books, this movie is adorable. It features great actors, emotional heart, and the perfect early 2000s vibe of it all.

Ratatouille (2007), Rated G ⭐ If you’re a food lover, look no further than Ratatouille! A heartwarming, funny, and dreamy Disney movie, Ratatouille is perfect for a night in and maybe even a charcuterie board.

Luca (2021), Rated PG

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009), Rated G ⭐ Featuring one of Miley Cyrus’s best songs (“The Climb,” of course), Fearless era Taylor Swift, and a cowboy love interest, Hannah Montana: The Movie is the perfect movie for when you’re missing summer vacation.

Curious George (2006), Rated G ⭐ If you’re a Jack Johnson fan like me, this film features an entire soundtrack by the singer, including the viral song “Upside Down.”

Aquamarine (2006), Rated PG

Enchanted (2007), Rated PG

Tangled (2011), Rated PG ⭐ One of the best Disney movies, everything about Tangled is perfect: the songs, the emotions, the lantern scene! This is your sign to rewatch Tangled if it’s been a while.

Lilo and Stitch (2002), Rated PG

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010, 2011, 2012), Rated PG

Lemonade Mouth (2011), Rated G ⭐ If this isn’t your favorite DCOM (Disney Channel Original Movie, of course), what are you doing? Starring Disney icon turned Harvard and MIT graduate and now space company owner, Bridgit Mendler, Lemonade Mouth has the best soundtrack of any DCOM IMO.

Princess Protection Program (2009), Rated G

High School Musical (2006, 2007, 2008), Rated G

Because of Winn Dixie (2005), Rated PG

Ella Enchanted (2004), Rated PG

The Princess Diaries (2001), Rated G

The Parent Trap (1998), Rated PG

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), Rated PG-13

If you want to try something new…

