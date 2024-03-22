The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lady Bird

This film gives you all the feels from beginning to end. It follows Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson, a high school senior played by Saoirse Ronan, as she navigates her final year before college. Lady Bird dreams of leaving her mundane hometown to attend a prestigious college on the East Coast, and grapples with her identity, friendships, romantic relationships, and the strained dynamic with her mother. The spring vibes are strong in the lighting of the movie as well as the setting.

Priscilla

This movie is fairly recent, released in November 2023, and it details the relationship of Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla, through her point of view. The movie is inspiring and emotional at points, and possesses that signature Sofia Coppola lens, which tends to have a pink tint to the screen. The color scheme as well as the outfits/styling of the film are feminine and soft, which lots of pastels and greens. Because of these reasons, this movie is a delightful watch for the springtime, and especially for any music fans.

Bambi

“Bambi” is a timeless animated classic produced by Walt Disney Productions. The film follows the life of a young deer named Bambi from his birth through to adulthood in the forest. Alongside his friends Thumper the rabbit and Flower the skunk, Bambi learns about the wonders and dangers of the natural world. As he grows, he experiences the changing seasons, makes new friends, and faces the challenges of life. I feel like the spring vibes in this movie are fairly apparent with the scenery present, and the animation style is renowned for its beauty and memorability. Boris Smokrovic/Unsplash

Emma (2020)

“Emma” is a charming adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel, directed by Autumn de Wilde. The film follows the witty and meddlesome Emma Woodhouse, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, a young woman with a penchant for matchmaking in the early 19th century English countryside. Emma takes it upon herself to find suitable partners for her friends, often with humorous and sometimes misguided results. However, her matchmaking efforts lead to unexpected complications, especially when it comes to her friend Harriet Smith and the dashing Mr. Knightley. The setting in the countryside is definitely springtime-esque, and has a lot of flowers and lush visuals on screen.

Tuck Everlasting

“Tuck Everlasting” is a fantasy drama film directed by Jay Russell, based on Natalie Babbitt’s novel of the same name. The story revolves around Winnie Foster, a young girl played by Alexis Bledel, who longs for freedom and adventure beyond her sheltered life in the 1910s. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets the Tuck family, who reveal their extraordinary secret: they are immortal due to drinking water from a magical spring. The film explores themes of mortality, the passage of time, and the value of living a full, finite life. The color scheme, cool lighting, and nature-centered scenery makes this movie a must-watch for spring.

Marie Antoinette