5 Low Maintenance Houseplants for Beginners

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is an excellent plant for beginners, due to its low-maintenance nature and numerous benefits. As a hardy succulent, it thrives with minimal care, making it perfect for those new to plant parenthood. It requires infrequent watering, ideal for forgetful or busy caretakers. It prefers well-draining soil and can tolerate periods of drought, making it a forgiving plant for beginners who are still learning watering schedules. Aloe vera can be grown indoors or outdoors, offering flexibility based on your living space. Lastly, aloe vera has practical benefits. Its gel-filled leaves are a natural remedy for sunburns, minor cuts, and skin irritations.

Snake Plant/Sanseviera

The Snake Plant, also known as Sansevieria, is celebrated as one of the easiest plants to care for, making it a favorite among beginners and experienced plant enthusiasts alike. They thrive in a wide range of lighting conditions, from low to bright indirect light. This adaptability makes them versatile for various indoor environments. Next, these plants are known for their ability to store water in their leaves, allowing them to withstand periods of neglect and purify the air around them. The plant can go weeks without water and still maintain its health, making it a low-maintenance option for those who may not be home frequently. Photo by Prudence Earl from Unsplash

English Ivy

English Ivy, scientifically known as Hedera helix, is a popular and easy-to-care-for plant that offers both aesthetic appeal and air-purifying qualities. It can thrive in low to moderate light conditions, making it suitable for rooms with limited natural light. This ivy variety does not require frequent watering, and its soil should be kept evenly moist but not soggy. Lastly, English Ivy is a vine, which means it can be trained to grow along trellises, walls, or in hanging baskets. Its cascading vines create an elegant and lush appearance, adding a touch of greenery to any space.

Kentia Palm

The Kentia Palm, or Howea forsteriana, is a popular choice among plant enthusiasts for its graceful appearance and ease of care. This well-rounded plant thrives in low to moderate indirect light, but can tolerate occasional periods of brighter light, offering flexibility in placement within the home or office. These palms have a relatively low watering requirement, preferring to dry out slightly between waterings. Overwatering can be more detrimental than underwatering, so allowing the soil to dry out slightly is key. Lastly, they are not overly sensitive to changes in temperature or humidity, making them easy to maintain year-round. However, since this plant is a larger option, a live Kentia Palm can be a bit expensive.

Jade Plant (Succulents)