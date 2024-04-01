Why Maria Georgas Will Not Be the Next Bachelorette

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Never in my years of watching The Bachelor have I seen someone who defies all expectations like Season 28’s Maria Georgas does—and I absolutely love her for it. She’s outspoken, funny, an actual girl’s girl, and all I’ve been thinking about since she got eliminated after hometowns. To be completely honest, after Joey sent her home (Maria exuding a total “idgaf” attitude during their goodbyes since homeboy didn’t know what he was missing out on) I lost total interest in the show, and I know I can say the same for others if Twitter and TikTok is anything to go by.

Maria was a truly a diamond in the rough. While not necessarily making a splash with her introduction to Joey on her first night at Bachelor Mansion, she proved early on that she was one to watch. Her lines during testimonials never felt like they were fed to her by producers, and she brought the much-anticipated drama into the show but came out the champion against this season’s villain(s). Even though I’m disappointed Maria didn’t come out of this season with a ring on her finger, I can see how her and Joey might not be the best match. Don’t get me wrong, they absolutely had chemistry, but in the long run I don’t think the golden retriever could handle the woman that is Maria Georgas.

Now, I would love it if Maria became the next bachelorette. But this franchise has proven time and time again that they’re not exactly up to date with the modern world. Even with the slight progress they’ve made, there is still a lack of diversity, and there always seems to be controversy that never seems to go away (I guess that’s just reality TV for you). I doubt that the producers at ABC are willing to take a chance on someone who doesn’t fit their cookie-cutter Bachelorette mold, but seeing as all our feeds have been filled with fan-cams and tweets of support for the woman to be next in line to take the title, they could be persuaded. As they say, “money talks,” and it’s clear that people would definitely tune in to see their queen Maria again.

I’m just holding out hope that we see her (and Jenn of course) in Paradise, since I feel that’s the more likely outcome. I want to be wrong, but we’ll just have to wait and find out. In the meantime, I’ll be avoiding spoilers and staring at the Maria Georgas poster on my bedroom wall while I wait for this season’s Bachelor finale.