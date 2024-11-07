The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall can be a comforting weather of coolness outdoors to changing leaf colors on trees. Personally if I had to pick a favorite season, it would be fall due to its average weather climate as well as the leaves changing its colors. Multiple reasons as to why fall is the best season is due to the weather. It’s not too humid but cool in the sense that you are able to do a lot of outdoor activities outside of this weather that are enjoyable. Adding to activities, there are a lot of activities that are available in the fall time such as pumpkin picking, apple picking, pumpkin carving, haunted houses, Frightfest, etc., which makes the season enjoyable and cherishes the happy moments. Not just the activities and weather but I feel that the weather does a lot of good things to my skin in terms of hydration and my body being soft and not dry. Wearing comfy clothes is very beneficial for me such as sweatshirt, leggings since I get lazy on what to wear. Drinks and desserts are my favorites especially during the fall time such as pumpkin spice, pumpkin pie, apple pie and that’s what I always look forward to when fall comes around. These are the reasons as to why for me fall is the best season.