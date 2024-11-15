The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a freshman in your first semester of college, living away from home for the first time and looking for some freedom, or if you’re freshly twenty-one going out with your friends, it’s essential to be safe whether you’re at a the clerb, frat house, house party, tailgate or wherever. It may feel like we’re all fam, but it’s essential to know the signs and watch out while partying.

The first and most important thing is to be aware of your surroundings. Keep an eye on members in your group. Only go out with people you trust and stick together! The girl code says if we arrive together, we leave together. Also, don’t feel pressured to drink or feel the need to “keep up.” The only thing you’ll end up feeling is hungover the next day. On the same note, don’t pressure people to go out or drink if they don’t want to.

If you’re drinking, always watch your drink being made. Never leave your drink unattended. Don’t let your drink out of your sight. Keep your hand over the covering of your drink so that no one can put anything in there. Only ask someone you trust to hold it. We’ve all seen the Tiktoks, where girls try to fill a table of 9 men they’d let hold their drink and they all struggle. If a girl asks you to watch her drink while she goes to the bathroom, girl code says you guard that drink with your life. Girls need to stick together now more than ever. If you see someone who’s alone or looks like they might need help, don’t be a bystander; step in and see if they’re okay. All this being said, if something happens, abuse is NEVER the victim’s fault.

Never ever ever drink and drive. I don’t care how sober you think you are; after one drink, you should not be driving! Not only for your safety but, more importantly, for the safety of others. Most importantly, enjoy alcohol responsibly and live your best life, cause in the HerCampus clerb we all fam.