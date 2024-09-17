Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
live music concert
live music concert
Photo by Danny Howe from Unsplash
Culture > Entertainment

What to Know Before Going to a Concert at Wells Fargo Center

Emma Prushan
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

After nearly seven years away from the concert scene, I attended the Twenty One Pilots Clancy World Tour at Wells Fargo Center last weekend. The show was absolutely incredible and I could not have asked for a better performance! With so many exciting concerts coming to Wells Fargo soon (I’m especially excited for the Short n’ Sweet Tour!), here is what I think you need to know for your next concert: 

Plan your uber carefully

As an anxious driver, we chose to take an Uber to the concert to avoid I-76 and any parking chaos. However, since Wells Fargo Center is part of Philadelphia’s Sport Complex, Uber drop-offs and pick-ups are restricted to “Lot T,” a central spot for all of the surrounding arenas situated across Broad Street from Wells Fargo. Unfortunately, you are unable to customize your drop-off/pick-up spot in the Uber app and absolutely must set it as Lot T. So, for arrival, make sure you plan for a few minute walk to Wells Fargo Center after being dropped off by your Uber! For leaving your concert, it definitely makes sense to wait a little while for crowds to calm down, but Lot T unfortunately started to close around midnight. If you plan to wait to leave, or if you plan on visiting Xfinity Live!, make sure you communicate with your Uber carefully to coordinate a pick up location!

Bag Restrictions

On the Wells Fargo Center website, regulations state that you cannot bring bags above 4.5” by 6.5” into your event (even if they’re clear), so I planned to wear an outfit with pockets and bring as little as possible. That being said, during the event, I did see several concert goers with fanny packs and clear bags of various sizes. From what I’ve read online, it is definitely the choice of the security staff whether or not they allow your bag in, so it is up to you if you want to take the risk of a larger clear bag. With my pockets stuffed to the brim for my concert, I would definitely recommend bringing a bag if you own one the correct size!

Lines, outdoor merch trucks, and concert re-entry

We arrived at the concert shortly after the door opened, and despite the long line, moved through fairly quickly. Directly outside the entrance, there was an official merch truck (as well as some guys selling their own shirts along the line) that we strongly debated going to instead of the interior merch stand. I would have 1000000% rather have gone to the merch truck after my merch line experience inside the venue. The merch stand was situated directly after the entrance, and the entry and merch lines blurred very quickly, causing a huge jumble of people despite event staff efforts. However, once you are inside the venue, no re-entry is allowed! I would definitely visit the outdoor merch truck before, or even after for a shorter line!

Emma Prushan

Jefferson '25

Emma Prushan is the Campus Coordinator and President of the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter. In addition to writing articles, Emma works to manage the chapter’s goals and operations with the support of an amazing executive board. She loves being able to be heavily involved in her chapter, from recruitment to editing, and everything in between! Emma is currently a senior at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, majoring in Visual Communication Design with a concentration in Graphic Design. Outside of Her Campus, Emma serves as Communications Director for AIGA Jefferson, a student chapter of AIGA, The Professional Organization for Design. In this role, Emma has been able to learn more about social media engagement and communication with organization members while exploring her passion for design. In her free time, Emma’s interests include books, photography, crochet, and guitar - essentially anything that lets her use her creativity and imagination. When she is not flexing her creative muscles or burying her nose in a book, Emma can be found tending to her jungle of houseplants.