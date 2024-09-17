What to Know Before Going to a Concert at Wells Fargo Center

After nearly seven years away from the concert scene, I attended the Twenty One Pilots Clancy World Tour at Wells Fargo Center last weekend. The show was absolutely incredible and I could not have asked for a better performance! With so many exciting concerts coming to Wells Fargo soon (I’m especially excited for the Short n’ Sweet Tour!), here is what I think you need to know for your next concert:
- Plan your uber carefully
-
As an anxious driver, we chose to take an Uber to the concert to avoid I-76 and any parking chaos. However, since Wells Fargo Center is part of Philadelphia’s Sport Complex, Uber drop-offs and pick-ups are restricted to “Lot T,” a central spot for all of the surrounding arenas situated across Broad Street from Wells Fargo. Unfortunately, you are unable to customize your drop-off/pick-up spot in the Uber app and absolutely must set it as Lot T. So, for arrival, make sure you plan for a few minute walk to Wells Fargo Center after being dropped off by your Uber! For leaving your concert, it definitely makes sense to wait a little while for crowds to calm down, but Lot T unfortunately started to close around midnight. If you plan to wait to leave, or if you plan on visiting Xfinity Live!, make sure you communicate with your Uber carefully to coordinate a pick up location!
- Bag Restrictions
-
On the Wells Fargo Center website, regulations state that you cannot bring bags above 4.5” by 6.5” into your event (even if they’re clear), so I planned to wear an outfit with pockets and bring as little as possible. That being said, during the event, I did see several concert goers with fanny packs and clear bags of various sizes. From what I’ve read online, it is definitely the choice of the security staff whether or not they allow your bag in, so it is up to you if you want to take the risk of a larger clear bag. With my pockets stuffed to the brim for my concert, I would definitely recommend bringing a bag if you own one the correct size!
- Lines, outdoor merch trucks, and concert re-entry
-
We arrived at the concert shortly after the door opened, and despite the long line, moved through fairly quickly. Directly outside the entrance, there was an official merch truck (as well as some guys selling their own shirts along the line) that we strongly debated going to instead of the interior merch stand. I would have 1000000% rather have gone to the merch truck after my merch line experience inside the venue. The merch stand was situated directly after the entrance, and the entry and merch lines blurred very quickly, causing a huge jumble of people despite event staff efforts. However, once you are inside the venue, no re-entry is allowed! I would definitely visit the outdoor merch truck before, or even after for a shorter line!