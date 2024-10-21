Victoria’s Secret’s Comeback Continues: Breaking Down the 2024 Show 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

The highly anticipated return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has finally aired, marking the brand’s first major showcase in years. With big promises of rebranding and a fresh approach, fans and critics alike tuned in to see if the show could recapture the allure that once made it a cultural phenomenon. But this wasn’t a simple return to the old formula; Victoria’s Secret embraced new elements and a different production style, signaling that they’re committed to evolving while still holding onto some of their iconic glamour.

The night began on the Amazon pink carpet, where a youthful, high-energy vibe was in full swing. While some correspondents seemed a bit green and technical delays threw off the usual red-carpet professionalism, it was an exciting pre-show that hinted at a night of surprises. K-pop sensation Lisa from BLACKPINK kicked off the show with an electrifying, well-choreographed performance. The musical lineup didn’t stop there; Tyla, the legendary guitarist Orianthi, and none other than Cher herself also graced the stage, each bringing their unique flair to the evening. Departing from the traditional runway, Victoria’s Secret embraced a concert-style setup with floors that rose and lowered, giving the models a dynamic platform to showcase the new collections. This unconventional format allowed for a non-traditional approach to model movement, adding an extra layer of excitement.

Despite the buzz, social media was ablaze with mixed reactions. Many fans expressed disappointment at the lack of a raised catwalk—a classic feature of past Victoria’s Secret shows. The absence of the famed Fantasy Bra also raised eyebrows, hinting that this rebranded show was indeed operating on a tighter budget. Some viewers noted that, without the iconic runway and Fantasy Bra, the production felt less luxurious. It’s worth noting, though, that much of Victoria’s Secret’s resources likely went toward securing top-tier talent for the night, including supermodel icons like Kate Moss, Carla Bruni, Doutzen Kroes, Adriana Lima, and Tyra Banks, as well as modern favorites such as the Hadid sisters, Taylor Hill, and Anok Yai. Plus-size icon Ashley Graham also joined the cast, reflecting the brand’s commitment to a more inclusive future.

One of the biggest letdowns for fans was the minimal screen time for Jasmine Tookes, a long-time Angel and Fantasy Bra wearer, which felt out of step with her history with the brand. The apparent lack of attention to this detail left some viewers feeling that the show’s broadcasters weren’t entirely in the loop with the brand’s legacy moments.

Personally, seeing Bella Hadid close the show was a highlight—my own Super Bowl moment! While I understand the nostalgia for the elaborate spectacles of the past, I saw a lot to appreciate in this new version of the show. It’s clear that Victoria’s Secret approached this 2024 comeback as a “soft launch,” testing the waters and gauging public reaction to see if they can bring this event back as an annual tradition.

For those who only knew the brand through vintage clips on YouTube, this reimagined show offers a chance to experience the thrill of late ‘90s and early 2000s pop culture in real time. It feels like an opportunity to be part of the rebirth of an era admired from afar. While the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show may not be exactly what it once was, it’s exciting to see this iconic brand taking steps to reinvent itself. This new chapter may be different, but with a blend of nostalgia and fresh perspectives, it leaves plenty of room for growth and evolution.