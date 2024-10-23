It’s fall, which means time for hot coffee in a cute mug to pair with a film. I’ve realized that autumn weather gives me excessive motivation to watch new movies I haven’t seen as well as rewatch some nostalgic ones. Although both are very different genres, I have chosen two of my favorite films and the reasons why I love watching them during these chilly months.
- Kill Bill (Volume I & II) by Quentin Tarantino
-
Okay, I am kind of cheating already. Technically, Kill Bill: Volume 2 is my utmost favorite film. Kill Bill: Volume 1 is obviously iconic but I prefer the latter. The buildup displayed in Volume 1 sets Volume 2 up for greatness. Essentially, the action-filled plot of Kill Bill involves Uma Thurman playing an assassin “The Bride”, and the result of her getting betrayed by her boss (David Carradine). After awaking out of a four year coma due to getting shot in the head, she swears revenge on her former boss and his remaining group of assassins. Volume 2 follows the events of “The Bride’s” ‘revenge’. I hold these films on such a high level due to the creativity and the details within them. I am obsessed with the costumes and the fashion choices, as these films were created in the early 2000’s. (I’m not gonna lie, after watching this film, I desperately wanted a leather jacket.) Along with the costumes, the characters are badass and enjoyable to watch. My favorite has to be Elle Driver- one of the assassins working for Bill. Just her character design alone made me love her. The soundtrack is bomb and the fight scenes are insanely entertaining. If you are into action, thriller, crime, and a bit of mystery, I’d highly recommend both volumes of Kill Bill! (P.S. Kill Bill’s character designs would make an epic halloween costume)
- Little Women by Greta Gerwig
-
Little Women (2019) is a feel-good, coming-of-age film with a soft and warm aesthetic. This is one of my favorite films to watch especially in the fall season due to the coziness of it. I enjoy the feeling of sinking into my couch with a blanket, sipping a warm spiced latte with my cat sleeping soundly next to me as I watch this film. Perhaps I’m romanticizing it too much. Or I’m just simply trying to enjoy the little things on these crisp days. Regardless, Little Women is the story of four impoverished sisters, who live with their mother during the Civil War. We get to watch them interact with one another and go about their days, involving the girls’ dreams and aspirations, love and loss, and sweet moments between the family. I enjoy the characters, the simple scenes and beautiful cinematography, and of course, the soundtrack. Honestly, this film really made me wish I had a sister of my own, but I was able to live vicariously through them! I’d recommend this movie to anyone who is interested in coming-of-age and period drama films. A chilly autumn night definitely calls for a movie such as Little Women!