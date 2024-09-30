The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina Carpenter is an ex-Disney star actress that started her music career in 2009 posting YouTube cover songs of Taylor Swift and Adele. In 2014, she released her debut single and album Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying. Fast forward to 2020, her popularity increased after controversy following Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Driver’s License” hinting at Sabrina being involved with Olivia’s ex, Joshua Basset. In 2021, Sabrina released “Skin” and “because I liked a boy” in response to the drama. She began her rise to stardom in early 2023 from her provocative freestyle outros for her song “Nonsense” during her openings of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. However, her skyrocket in popularity did not occur until her record-breaking single “Feather” in mid-2023 followed by “Espresso” in April 2024, which earned Platinum status after only one month. Sabrina did not stop there; in June 2024, she released “Please Please Please”, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This brings us to her most recent hit album: Short n’ Sweet. It consists of 12 amazingly sweet (and relatable) songs detailing her relationship experiences and personal growth in just a short 36 minutes. As a fan of Sabrina since her Girl Meets World days, I have listened to Short n’ Sweet a modest 50 times (minimum) since its release. Below is my ranking of the album’s track list, beginning with my least favorite:

Slim pickins

Although “Slim Pickins” is my least favorite, it is not most definitely not a skip! There are no skips on this album. To be honest, I am not a huge fan of the country style of this song; I am just not a fan of country in general. However, country never sounded better, and I find myself singing the chorus subconsciously. Not to mention she really puts into perspective how hard it is to find a decent guy. Overall, I am sure this one will continue to grow on me over time. Favorite line: “This boy doesn’t even know the difference between there, their, and they are”

Honorable mention: “Since the good ones call their exes wasted / And since the Lord forgot my gay awakening / Then I’ll just be here in the kitchen / Servin’ up some moanin’ and ****in’”

Coincidence

I still really like “Coincidence”, and I have a few memorable lines stuck in my mind, but I don’t find the song as exciting as the others. While the chorus is catchy, I find it repetitive and monotonous. Sabrina’s storytelling is great though, and I appreciate her openness about a topic that many girls experience. She captures the sinking feeling that girls have when they realize their partner is slowly returning to their ex as the pieces of the puzzle begin to fit together. Favorite lines: “What a surprise / Your phone just died / Your car drove itself from L.A. to her thighs”

Honorable mention: “****, she looks kinda like / The girl you outgrew / At least that’s what you said / What a coincidence”

Please PLease please

Let’s be honest: all of us had “Please Please Please” on repeat when it came out. And the music video?! I was definitively singing my heart out to this song in the car, and I know I am not the only one. Unfortunately, this led to it being overplayed and the song gradually lost its freshness. Moreover, while the meaning of the song is relatable and even comedic, I feel as though it is not as emotionally deep the other tracks on the album. Favorite lines: “Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another / I beg you, don’t embarrass me, ****, oh” (C’mon, you knew this one would be here!)

Honorable mention: “I know I have good judgement / I know I have good taste / It’s funny and it’s ironic / That only I feel that way”

espresso

Again, same reasoning for ranking placement as “Please Please Please,” the song is a classic at this point but overplayed. I placed “Espresso” above Please 3x because I personally think that there are more iconic one-liners. Plus, it encourages setting relationship standards, self-love, and sounds like the perfect summer single. Favorite lines: “I can’t relate / To desperation / My ‘give a **** are on vacation”

Honorable mention: “I’m working late ‘cause I’m a singer / Oh, he looks so cute wrapped ‘round my finger”

Taste

I think we all collectively gasped during the “Taste” music video in the best way. Both Sabrina and Jenna absolutely served everything needed and more. The song is unbelievably catchy, and I can’t get the beat out of my head. This one is not as high on my list due to it not having as much substance as the others and I have started overplaying it a bit. Favorite lines: “Well, I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you”

Honorable mention: “Every time you close your eyes and feel his lips, you’re feelin’ mine / And every time you breathe his air, just know I was already there”

good graces

The chorus of “Good Graces” is addictive and this song grew on me a ton after only a few listens. The overarching idea is not being afraid to enforce relationship standards and knowing your worth and what you deserve. Sabrina articulated this powerful theme in a captivatingly melodic way that I hope everyone who listens remembers to never settle for the bare minimum. Favorite lines: “Boy, it’s not that complicated / You should stay in my good graces / Or I’ll switch it up like that so fast / ‘Cause no one’s more amazin’ at turnin’ lovin’ into hatred”

Honorable mention: “Don’t mistake my nice for naïve / I don’t waste a second, I know lots of guys/ You do something suspect, this cute *** bye-bye”

BEd chem

Besides the amazing beat and chorus, I like the spicy element Sabrina incorporated; it reminds me of her entertaining “Nonsense” outros. The song is euphonious, and I enjoyed the various rhymes and unique wording dispersed throughout. Favorite lines: “Come right on me, I mean camaraderie / Said you’re not in my time zone, but you wanna be / Where art thou? Why not uponeth me? / See it in my mind, let’s fulfill the prophecy (Ooh)”

Honorable mention: “Who’s the cute guy with the white jacket and the thick accent? Like (Ooh)”

Don’t smile

During my first listen of the album, I did not appreciate “Don’t smile” like I do currently. Considering my ranking, it is evident that my opinion has changed. The overall sound of the track is not only unique but also very pleasing to the ear. Additionally, the way Sabrina describes mourning a relationship while the other person moved on immediately is relatable to so many hopeless romantics. The way she describes the battle of being stuck on the person and wanting so badly to move on is such a common experience. Favorite lines: “Don’t smile because it happened, baby, cry because it’s over / Oh, you’re supposed to think about me every time you hold her”

Honorable mention: “I stay in, and when the girls come home / I want one of them to take my phone / Take my phone and lose your / Number, I don’t wanna be tempted”

Sharpest tool

While the idea of calling someone “not the sharpest tool in the shed” is humorous, this song has a deep level of transparency on Sabrina’s end. The idea of being vulnerable with a partner and immediately being discarded like nothing that she is portraying is relatable to so many people. The depiction of a situationship that follows is also not an uncommon experience causing emotional damage on at least one side. People with these experiences can easily connect to this song that beautifully expresses the emotions of the person hurt by another emotionally unavailable individual. Favorite lines: “We had ***, I met your best friends / Then a bird flies by and you forget”

Honorable mention: “We were goin’ right, then you took a left / Left me with a lot of **** to second guess / Guess I’ll waste another year on wonderin’ if / If that was casual, then I’m an idiot”

dumb & poetic

Out of all the songs on this album, I find “Dumb & Poetic” to be the most emotionally touching. The increasing frustration conveyed followed by a rush of something between acceptance and disappointment is heart-wrenching. The way Sabrina meticulously worded each line and embodies these poignant emotions through pen is truly remarkable. Favorite lines: “Well, you crashed the car and abandoned the wreckage / **** with my head like it’s some kind of fetish / Don’t think you understand / Just ‘cause you act like one doesn’t make you a man”

Honorable mention: “You’re so dumb and poetic / It’s just what I fall for, I like the aesthetic”

lie to girls

Personally, “Lie to Girls” is the most relatable song on the album. Falling in love with potential that is eventually wasted is gut-wrenching. The idea Sabrina illustrates of putting someone that is simply not a good person on a pedestal and ignoring red flags is always a precarious situation that is difficult to pull yourself out of. The journey of overcoming this bad habit requires an immense amount of self-growth and acknowledgement of self-worth. Remember: never settle and delulu is never the solulu. Favorites lines: “You don’t have to lie to girls / If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves / Don’t I know it better than anyone else”

Honorable mention: “I’ve never seen an ugly truth that I can’t bend / To something that looks better / I’m stupid but I’m clever / Yeah, I can make a **** show look a whole lot like forever”

Juno