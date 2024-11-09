Selling Your Clothes Online: A Sustainable and Easy Money-Maker

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

During my early high school years, I remember my parents sitting me down on numerous occasions to bring up the heinous idea of getting a job. As someone who has always struggled with social anxiety, these talks never ended well, and the idea that I would eventually need to get one really weighed on me. It only made it worse that my friends were beginning or were already job searching. This didn’t help the general pressure I had from my parents. However, considering the fact I was addicted to buying posters from Five Below at the time, I desperately wanted and needed to start earning my own money.

Finally, I found the outlet I needed. My best friend introduced me to Depop, an online selling platform mostly specializing in clothing. This was the perfect way for me to start making a little bit of money before committing to a part-time job. Starting this hobby not only helped introduce me to making money, but also what it takes to sell and promote items. I learned about brands, how to post items that will reach consumers, etc.It also became fun for me to update my profile, create aesthetically pleasing posts of my clothing, and of course, make some money.

Selling on depop

Depop makes it so easy to be able to sell your clothes. This is one of the main reasons as to why I love doing it. When you make a sale, the app sends a shipping label to your email. It will have the buyer’s name and address on it, as well as a prepaid label. All you have to do is tape the whole label onto a shipping box/slip (I like to use recycled boxes, amazon slips, or old shoeboxes) and put your item inside. Then, you drop it off at your nearest post office! It is convenient and sustainable, and you’ll get your money after the buyer receives it.

Creating a profile on depop

My favorite thing about Depop is my profile itself. I love the creative liberties Depop gives its sellers with one example being a customized profile. First, you are able to create a profile picture and small bio. When you start posting your clothing, you are able to write hyper-detailed descriptions of each item. Overtime, I have discovered personal ways to make my posts stand out. For example, I edit the main picture of each item so that they’re more aesthetically appealing. I do this by editing on the app “Shuffles”: I first create a pink background, cut out the item I’m wanting to sell (for example, a striped tank top) and paste it against the background. This is a cute way to display what you are selling, and gives your profile a cleaner look!

I continue to sell on Depop to this day! It is such a perfect and easy outlet for anyone that needs a little bit of cash and fast.