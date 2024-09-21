Same Campus, New Year, Small Details 

The 2024-25 School Year has begun, and I am once again back on the East Falls Campus! It is now my third and final year on this campus, I have been reflecting on my time here, feeling a little reminiscent. There have been many changes to this campus, and it makes me wonder how my underclassmen have experienced their first year differently from me. Let’s see what “small changes” have been made since I’ve last been on campus!
- The traffic lights have been updated!
Last year, the intersection between Henry and School House Lane was always a point of complaint for many students—myself included. However, I think that it’s been much better, and I’ve noticed. The light going across Henry Avenue no longer lasts 14 seconds; it lasts at least 24 seconds! Crossing Henry Avenue takes much longer than crossing School House Lane, and 14 seconds was simply not enough! Last year, I always gave up if I saw a green light while walking toward the light because I would never make it without the fear of it turning red halfway through – and I wasn’t about to run across and look like a maniac. But now, the light gives pedestrians 24 seconds to cross and then some because the traffic light stays green for a couple of seconds longer! This is plenty of time and I’m sure that a lot of students will be relieved even if they don’t realize why.
- library steps
Last year, the steps leading up to the Gutman Library had seen better days. They were crumbling to put it politely and always closed off. This meant that if you were approaching the library from DEC or even Downs, you’d have to go on the grass and climb a little hill. This little detour was inconvenient at best, but during the rain, it got a lot more slippery and muddy. Now that the stairs are glimmering and looking better than ever, I hope that the incoming freshman class comes to appreciate how nice they look.
- hammocks
The university implemented the hammock poles last semester, and I rarely saw anyone utilizing them. Whenever I led a tour, some families would ask me what they were. They all had assumed it was an art feature of some sort! Regardless, I have sat in them a couple of times because I find some of the buildings on campus too cold. It’s the perfect relaxation spot with lots of sun for sunbathing or getting some vitamin D. The hypnotic rocking of the hammock is enough to lull anyone to sleep.
- music
Maybe I just never noticed it, but music plays at the meditation garden now! I’ve always passed by and admired the fountain, but I don’t think there was soothing music in my memories, so it must be new. The campus overall got a little bit more musical, especially with the piano at Kanbar happening recently. Every year brings new stuff, but I never know what to expect.