Same Campus, New Year, Small Details 

The 2024-25 School Year has begun, and I am once again back on the East Falls Campus! It is now my third and final year on this campus, I have been reflecting on my time here, feeling a little reminiscent. There have been many changes to this campus, and it makes me wonder how my underclassmen have experienced their first year differently from me. Let’s see what “small changes” have been made since I’ve last been on campus!