Review of the Sutter Lake Book Series by Catherine Cowles

I began reading the first book in the Sutter Lake Book Series on Monday, and I enjoyed the series so much that I am already on the third book by Friday. Since I was not able to put these books down all week long, I wanted to share my appreciation for the books and the individual characters depicted in these stories.

There are 5 books in this series all of which are based in the small mountain town of Sutter Lake. All of the books have some suspense angle or larger mystery that becomes the underlying plot of the book as the two individuals fall in love with each other. I enjoyed that in the first three books and will probably enjoy it in the remaining two books because it keeps you invested in the book. I also enjoy all of the side characters that pop up throughout the book, but my favorite is Grandma Irma because she is just so fun and cool, the best possible grandma to exist. I enjoy reading any scene with her twice as much because she is so hilarious and honest that you honestly can’t help but laugh and agree. Essentially, the books can be deemed romantic suspense because of the mystery and love presented in equal amounts in the plot.

The first book is Beautifully Broken Pieces which is focused on Taylor, a woman with a tragic past just trying to move forward, and Walker, the sheriff with his own tragedies to deal with. This book was emotional because you could physically feel the pain that Taylor was in because of the loss she suffered. I cried multiple times reading Taylor’s feelings about losing her mother and learning how to deal with her grief. Walker is battling his own ghosts, only focused on surviving day by day instead of moving forward and living life. Both these characters meet by chance looking for different things from the world but instead find each other, and maybe that is exactly what they need. Also, there is a murder mystery present in this book that brings a plot twist that is unexpected for any reader. Tropes present in this book are loss, strangers-to-lovers, sheriff hero, murder mystery, serial killer, banter, and cute moments that make you giggle.

The second book is Beautifully Broken Life which is about Tessa, a woman on the run from her past, and Liam, a man trying to escape his famous present. These two opposites are so cute together because they are truly and slowly falling in love with each other. It is not the bright fireworks like in book one, but instead slow, soft fireworks that are special in their own way. I just loved how beautifully special their love story is because of the care that Liam takes when approaching and loving Tessa even before knowing her past traumas. Tropes present in this book include abuse, trauma, opposites attract, strangers-to-lovers, a famous singer, and unexpected connections.

The third book is Beautifully Broken Spirit which is about Jensen, owner of a tea shop, and Tuck, a forest service officer who are childhood best friends. Jensen and Tuck have always had a special bond where both are able to share things and be each other’s safe place. Their relationship feels so special and honest that it did not upset me like best friends-to-lovers stories usually do. I think this book really captures the true meaning of loving someone deeply and forever because of the dedication both Jensen and Tuck had in their relationship from the beginning. Tropes in this book are brother’s best friend, best friends-to-lovers, single mom, and friends with benefits.

The fourth book is Beautifully Broken Control and is about Kennedy, a woman restarting her life, and Cain, a man trapped in his past. Kennedy wants to serve and live in peace to make amends for her father’s actions while Cain isolates himself and focuses on success to forget his past. Sparks fly when Cain and Kennedy meet, pushing them to realize that maybe they are not as different from each other as they think they are. The tropes for this book are billionaire, forced proximity, and opposites attract.

The fifth book is Beautifully Broken Redemption and focuses on Anna, a woman with deep scars and hidden secrets, and Mason, a man tormented by his demons. Anna has to keep people at a distance to be safe while Mason buries the past by achieving success. In the book, an unexpected tragedy pushes the two of them together to protect what they hold dear. The tropes in this book are forced proximity, marriage of convenience, and single guardian.

I hope you will try to read the Sutton Lake series by Catherine Cowles and will enjoy it because I truly enjoyed it. Happy reading!