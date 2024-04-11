This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Recently I have been watching many documentaries on all kinds of things from the truths about American food to homicide cases. The most recent one that I watched was the one that really resonated with me, because I thought, “Wow, I fit the category of the people this could happen to”. Death in the Dorms is a documentary on Hulu. This documentary follows different murder cases of college students in the United States. During the episodes and afterward, you are left wondering about things you need to be more cautious of if you weren’t before. Especially as a woman and college student, it is much more eye-opening to witness scary people take advantage of women. Living in Philly, I have gotten used to looking over my shoulder and being on high alert, but I know some friends who aren’t always on the lookout, which is scary. Here are some things to keep in mind when you are alone or even with a group of friends in public.