Recently I have been watching many documentaries on all kinds of things from the truths about American food to homicide cases. The most recent one that I watched was the one that really resonated with me, because I thought, “Wow, I fit the category of the people this could happen to”. Death in the Dorms is a documentary on Hulu. This documentary follows different murder cases of college students in the United States. During the episodes and afterward, you are left wondering about things you need to be more cautious of if you weren’t before. Especially as a woman and college student, it is much more eye-opening to witness scary people take advantage of women. Living in Philly, I have gotten used to looking over my shoulder and being on high alert, but I know some friends who aren’t always on the lookout, which is scary. Here are some things to keep in mind when you are alone or even with a group of friends in public.
- Always no matter if you are alone or with friends, be aware of your surroundings. I know, it seems like common sense, but even I have been guilty of this where I tend to get distracted in a conversation and forget to watch the environment around me.
- Pepper spray is a small but good necessity for a woman to have in her purse. Some sellers even have cute key pouches for girls to hang on their wallets/keychains.
- This is controversial and hard to commit to as a college student, but one rule I try to be strict about is limiting going out into the city or even public at night alone. This is definitely my opinion but most things I have seen or heard about have transpired at nighttime.
- Share your location with a parent/friend. This is an obvious one, it’s always best if your people know where you are currently or where you were last when you were out.
- Try to limit eye contact. I am a person who uses public transportation a lot, and a rule that I have never broken is making eye contact on the bus or train. I feel like making eye contact places a spotlight on yourself compared to if you look out the window or keep your head down. Invisibility is key to safety.