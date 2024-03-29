This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Recently, Netflix has been adding some good shows worth watching. Here’s my take on some of them.



The Gentlemen

A remake of the 2019 action film The Gentlemen came out at the beginning of March. First of all, Theo James was the selling point on the cover for me to even consider watching it. The show revolves around Eddie played by Theo James as he inherits everything from his late father, The Duke of Halstead following his death. At first, it seems like your stereotypical royalty show of the son getting loaded with money. But in each episode, he gets wrapped up in murders and more drama. This is a show that keeps you on your toes in each episode so definitely worth the watch.

You Are What You Eat

This is a documentary that follows a Stanford scientific study of identical twins with one twin sticking to a plant-based diet and the other sticking to an omnivorous diet for 8 weeks to see which diet is the healthiest. This is a very informative show that shows the audience things we do not think about when we consume our day-to-day food. I found it to be very eye-opening. For example, one of the facts they were sharing was that cheese has a chemical called casomorphin that is chemically similar to opioids. Hence, why most people enjoy cheese so much whether by itself or in foods.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

This is one of those shows you must watch to understand the concept or else it is confusing. It involves a lot of cultural intakes and follows a little boy who discovers he is an Avatar. The show follows different people who try to kill him and how he fights back. I also thought the show had insightful quotes about time and life in general. If you are someone who liked the Shadow & Bone series, then this show is right up your alley.