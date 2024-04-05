I don’t usually shop at Sephora, but I had a gift card, so I decided to treat myself! I wasn’t sure what to get. I didn’t need makeup or hair products, but I did need some skin care products. I have acne prone skin especially when I’m about to get my period. I’m looking for products that will help to decrease the amount of breakouts I have and possibly reduce the appearance of acne scarring. I went on TikTok to look into some products that would work for me and my skin. TikTok was very helpful in providing me with honest opinions on products. I knew I wanted a toner, something for acne scarring, and maybe some other treatments. Here are the four products that I bought from Sephora!
- Farmacy Deep Sweep Toner
This toner is a 2% BHA pore cleanser with moringa and papaya. It’s great for cleansing and gently exfoliating the skin especially if you have oily skin. As someone with oily and acne prone skin, I was immediately drawn to this product. Since I started using this toner, I still have breakouts, but I can tell that my breakouts have definitely decreased!
- The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%
This cream is used for scarring and skin texture. It’s a very light-weight cream and a little goes a long way. Personally, I have not seen any notable differences in my scarring, but I also have only been using it for a few weeks. Maybe it’ll take a bit for me to see results.
- Kiehl’s Deep Pore Cleansing Masque
This masque uses Amazonian White Clay to remove any excess oil from the face and detoxify it. Something I really like is that it doesn’t feel like it’s overly striping my skin like a lot of masks do. Like I mentioned before, my breakouts have definitely gone down probably due to the combination of this mask and the Farmacy toner.
- Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel
The peel contains 7 AHAs/BHAs and it is used to exfoliate the skin and minimize hyperpigmentation and wrinkles. This is meant to be a daily peel, however, I’m only going to use it maybe once a month. This is because the peels can be pretty pricey. A pack of 30 is $92, so I got the 5 pack for $20 because I’ve heard great things and wanted to try it out for myself. Also, I was worried that my skin would get irritated from constant use of the peels. I tried out one of the peels recently and it was amazing! It left my skin feeling so smooth and it only took a few minutes.