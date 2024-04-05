The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t usually shop at Sephora, but I had a gift card, so I decided to treat myself! I wasn’t sure what to get. I didn’t need makeup or hair products, but I did need some skin care products. I have acne prone skin especially when I’m about to get my period. I’m looking for products that will help to decrease the amount of breakouts I have and possibly reduce the appearance of acne scarring. I went on TikTok to look into some products that would work for me and my skin. TikTok was very helpful in providing me with honest opinions on products. I knew I wanted a toner, something for acne scarring, and maybe some other treatments. Here are the four products that I bought from Sephora!

Farmacy Deep Sweep Toner

This toner is a 2% BHA pore cleanser with moringa and papaya. It’s great for cleansing and gently exfoliating the skin especially if you have oily skin. As someone with oily and acne prone skin, I was immediately drawn to this product. Since I started using this toner, I still have breakouts, but I can tell that my breakouts have definitely decreased!

The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%

This cream is used for scarring and skin texture. It’s a very light-weight cream and a little goes a long way. Personally, I have not seen any notable differences in my scarring, but I also have only been using it for a few weeks. Maybe it’ll take a bit for me to see results.

Kiehl’s Deep Pore Cleansing Masque

This masque uses Amazonian White Clay to remove any excess oil from the face and detoxify it. Something I really like is that it doesn’t feel like it’s overly striping my skin like a lot of masks do. Like I mentioned before, my breakouts have definitely gone down probably due to the combination of this mask and the Farmacy toner.

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel

The peel contains 7 AHAs/BHAs and it is used to exfoliate the skin and minimize hyperpigmentation and wrinkles. This is meant to be a daily peel, however, I’m only going to use it maybe once a month. This is because the peels can be pretty pricey. A pack of 30 is $92, so I got the 5 pack for $20 because I’ve heard great things and wanted to try it out for myself. Also, I was worried that my skin would get irritated from constant use of the peels. I tried out one of the peels recently and it was amazing! It left my skin feeling so smooth and it only took a few minutes.