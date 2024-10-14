The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the fall season makes its entrance, it’s time to delve into the colors that are currently ruling the fashion scene. As a fall enthusiast, I’m excited to share some of my favorite seasonal colors. These hues are not just for your wardrobe but also for your nails, accessories, or decor, keeping you in sync with the latest trends.