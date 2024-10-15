Finding a good study spot at Jefferson is difficult for no reason. During busy times all of the best spots are usually taken, but here are a few you may not have thought of. I believe in girls supporting girls and that means I don’t gatekeep. Also maybe I am particular, but when I study I like to have 3 things that majorly improve the study atmosphere and help me lock in.
- Sunlight
-
I get major FOMO being inside on a nice day doing homework when I’d rather be outside enjoying the weather. If I sit somewhere with natural light I don’t feel as tired.
- Place to charge my laptop
-
I am likely to study longer if I don’t have to move to charge my devices. I also frequently forget to charge my devices before I leave so this can be essential. If I sit down somewhere my laptop is dead and theres no outlets, I may end up scrolling on my phone instead of studying.
- Comfy seating
-
I like to have a comfortable chair and table preferably. A table is nice to spread out my papers and laptop, but it’s not always necessary depending on what I’m doing. Again I am likely to study longer if I sit somewhere comfortable.
One place I don’t like to study is my dorm, because I don’t like to be too comfortable. Even though I don’t have a roommate to worry about, I find there’s too many distractions, like chores I could be doing, or naps I could be taking.
If there is coffee, or it’s a quiet space that is a plus, but not a necessity. Quiet is not necessarily one of my priorities when picking a study spot because I put on my noise-canceling headphones and listen to study music compilations on YouTube.
Finally, the best study spots at Jefferson are…
- Matte glass library
-
The Matte Glass Library is located on the first floor of Ronson/Hayward. They have tables and a variety of seating with a great view of Henry Avenue.
- paul j. gutman library
-
Paul J. Gutman Library either the study rooms or in the back of the library on the first floor where the lazy boy recliners are and the library classroom. The library also has a quiet second floor, specifically for people who prefer a quiet environment. Bonus the library also has printing, if it’s working.
- second floor of dec
-
The second floor of the DEC also has a lot of natural light from the windows, plenty of outlets, and comfy seating.