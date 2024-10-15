The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding a good study spot at Jefferson is difficult for no reason. During busy times all of the best spots are usually taken, but here are a few you may not have thought of. I believe in girls supporting girls and that means I don’t gatekeep. Also maybe I am particular, but when I study I like to have 3 things that majorly improve the study atmosphere and help me lock in.

Sunlight I get major FOMO being inside on a nice day doing homework when I’d rather be outside enjoying the weather. If I sit somewhere with natural light I don’t feel as tired. Place to charge my laptop I am likely to study longer if I don’t have to move to charge my devices. I also frequently forget to charge my devices before I leave so this can be essential. If I sit down somewhere my laptop is dead and theres no outlets, I may end up scrolling on my phone instead of studying. Comfy seating I like to have a comfortable chair and table preferably. A table is nice to spread out my papers and laptop, but it’s not always necessary depending on what I’m doing. Again I am likely to study longer if I sit somewhere comfortable.

One place I don’t like to study is my dorm, because I don’t like to be too comfortable. Even though I don’t have a roommate to worry about, I find there’s too many distractions, like chores I could be doing, or naps I could be taking.

If there is coffee, or it’s a quiet space that is a plus, but not a necessity. Quiet is not necessarily one of my priorities when picking a study spot because I put on my noise-canceling headphones and listen to study music compilations on YouTube.

Finally, the best study spots at Jefferson are…