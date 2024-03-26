The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

If you are anyone like me, a romance-crazy bookworm, then you will LOVE this series I just started at the beginning of the month. Author Ana Huang wrote the 4-part Twisted series in 2021, and I can’t believe I didn’t know about it sooner. One thing I like about the series is that you don’t have to read them in order. Each book focuses on a different friend from the main group of girls and their love stories. Although the books are in chronological order and it’s probably better to read them that way, you definitely don’t have to. I have only read the first two books and currently, I am in the middle of the third book, but they are so good I just couldn’t resist sharing my thoughts on them so far.

The first book, Twisted Love, is about Ava Chen falling in love with her brother’s best friend, Alex Volkov. Her brother appointed Alex to watch over his younger sister while he was abroad for a year for medical school, but things got complicated when Alex found himself slowly starting to fall in love with Ava. Alex is a very reserved and rich CEO hiding many secrets, but Ava falls for him anyway. This book has so many plot twists and it’s not only a romantic story, but also one of mystery and family drama. I rated this one a 4 out of 5 stars on Goodreads.

The second book, Twisted Games, is the story of Princess Bridget of Eldorra (one of Ava’s best friends) falling in love with her bodyguard, Rhys. Despite the 10-year age gap between the two lovers, Rhys quickly becomes more involved and protective of Bridget than his other clients. This book focuses on the intimate connection between Rhys and Bridget hence, I liked this one a little more than the first. Their love ends up being so full for each other that they even become willing to bend the law to stay together. I rated this one a 5 out of 5 stars on Goodreads.

The third book, Twisted Hate, is about Jules Ambrose (another one of Ava’s best friends) falling in love with Ava’s older brother, Josh Chen. I am currently reading this one and am almost halfway through the book. This book is an “enemies to lovers” story that contains some very spicy content (iykyk). If the book were to end now, I would give it a 4 out of 5 stars, but I still have a good amount left to read.

The final book in the series, Twisted Lies, is the story of Stella (the last of Ava’s best friends) falling in love with Rhys’s old boss, Christian. I am genuinely excited to start reading this one because Stella isn’t mentioned as much as the other friends in the past books, and having the longest book focus on her seems interesting to me. This series has many instances of smut throughout the books, so it’s definitely not for children. As soon as you start reading them though, I guarantee you will be sucked in as much as I am. Happy reading!