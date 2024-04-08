This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Over this past weekend, I was quite a busy bee with my family for the Easter holiday. Because my parents are divorced, I have a lot of traveling to do over the holidays so my sister and I can make it to see both sides of the family. My family is Roman Catholic, so we started our Sunday by attending early morning Mass with my mom, then made our way over to our dad’s house. There, he made us and my three younger half-siblings his homemade French toast with eggs and bacon and he and my stepmom gave us our Easter baskets with candy. My basket had lots of different chocolates and sour candies (my favorite). We also had our annual sibling egg hunt in the front yard, which was extra fun this year because it was muddy and we all played dirty by pushing each other around in the wet grass for eggs!

After we spent time with our dad, my sister and I picked up my boyfriend from his house and the three of us made our way to our grandparents’ house for lunch. My aunt and uncle on my mom’s side of the family live slightly North of Pittsburgh, so we only get to see them on the holidays. It’s always nice to have everyone together. After eating lunch, my sister, boyfriend, and I competed in another egg hunt for money, which got quite violent this year! My grandmother says she plans on hiding one egg with $100 in it really well next year to see who’s truly the winner. To wrap up my Easter Sunday, my boyfriend and I went to dinner at his house, and we also played cards and board games with his family. His older brother and his fiancee live in Pittsburgh too, so seeing them on holidays is always fun. Even though my sister and I are 18 and 20, we never intend on letting go of the egg hunt tradition no matter how old we are, and I hope we can stick to those plans for many Easters to come!