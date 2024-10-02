How to Dress Like Old Money: Key Pieces for an Effortlessly Sophisticated Look 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Many fashion trends pop up on social media platforms, but the old-money look seems to have attracted many people’s attention. Old money’s timeless, elegant charm became one of the most popular fashion trends and an all-time favorite. However, what makes up the old money aesthetic wardrobe? You will discover the critical pieces of achieving the old money aesthetic below!

Tops

Turtlenecks: For the fall and winter seasons, turtlenecks are a wardrobe essential!

Button-down dress shirts: Dress shirts can be worn all year round and are also a staple for business casual clothing.

High-neck tank tops: For the warmer summer months, tank tops with a high neckline are a stylish and sophisticated look.

Short-sleeve tops: A solid short-sleeve top is staple for any look, especially if you are going for something more casual.

bottoms

Trousers: Whether paired with a casual top or a structured blazer, trousers create a refined, polished look perfect for any occasion.

Tennis Skirts: Where sporty meets chic, tennis skirts combine the two to create the perfect going-out look.

Dark Jeans: A pair of dark jeans are casual, trendy, and perfect an ideal everyday look all year round.

shoes

Tennis shoes: Who doesn’t love tennis shoes? These fan favorite are comfortable and always bring an outfit together.

Loafers: Bringing formal and casual together, a pair of leather loafers is the perfect touch for an effortless look.

Short heels: Going out? Want to look cute and elegant at the same time? A pair of short heels is the perfect companion to your night out outfit (or for any occasion).

Boots: Boots are great for the winter months, especially when you want to look chic on a cold day.

accessories

Belts: Belts make an outfit look put together. They pair well with jeans and trousers, or even a long dress.

Jewelry: Whether your preference is gold or silver jewelry, a simple bracelet or a necklace can pull your entire outfit together.