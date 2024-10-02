Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
organized closet with shelves and decor
organized closet with shelves and decor
Photo by chuttersnap from Unsplash
Style > Fashion

How to Dress Like Old Money: Key Pieces for an Effortlessly Sophisticated Look 

Gurleen Kaur
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Many fashion trends pop up on social media platforms, but the old-money look seems to have attracted many people’s attention. Old money’s timeless, elegant charm became one of the most popular fashion trends and an all-time favorite. However, what makes up the old money aesthetic wardrobe? You will discover the critical pieces of achieving the old money aesthetic below!

Tops

  1. Turtlenecks: For the fall and winter seasons, turtlenecks are a wardrobe essential!  
  1. Button-down dress shirts: Dress shirts can be worn all year round and are also a staple for business casual clothing.  
  1. High-neck tank tops: For the warmer summer months, tank tops with a high neckline are a stylish and sophisticated look.
  1. Short-sleeve tops: A solid short-sleeve top is staple for any look, especially if you are going for something more casual.

bottoms

  1. Trousers: Whether paired with a casual top or a structured blazer, trousers create a refined, polished look perfect for any occasion. 
  1. Tennis Skirts: Where sporty meets chic, tennis skirts combine the two to create the perfect going-out look. 
  1. Dark Jeans: A pair of dark jeans are casual, trendy, and perfect an ideal everyday look all year round.

shoes

  1. Tennis shoes: Who doesn’t love tennis shoes? These fan favorite are comfortable and always bring an outfit together. 
  1.  Loafers: Bringing formal and casual together, a pair of leather loafers is the perfect touch for an effortless look.
  1. Short heels: Going out? Want to look cute and elegant at the same time? A pair of short heels is the perfect companion to your night out outfit (or for any occasion).
  1. Boots: Boots are great for the winter months, especially when you want to look chic on a cold day. 

accessories

  1. Belts: Belts make an outfit look put together. They pair well with jeans and trousers, or even a long dress. 
  1. Jewelry: Whether your preference is gold or silver jewelry, a simple bracelet or a necklace can pull your entire outfit together. 
  1. Handbags: Of course, you need something to put your stuff in! A small handbag or a shoulder bag ties your look together with convenience.
Gurleen Kaur

Jefferson '27

Hi! My name is Gurleen and I am a pre med student who is also a fashion enthusiast. Im from North Jersey, and I love cooking, fashion, reading scrolling on Pinterest and cats.