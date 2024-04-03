The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Internships can be the scariest and most nerve wracking experience for a lot of college students. Specifically for the fashion department, we’re all always wondering how we can really get our start and make those connections. Knowing this and knowing all the people I’ve met and collaborated with to get my first internship at a big and well respected company, I wanted to share some tips and techniques that truly helped me!

1. Be confident in your work

This could be very stereotypical but I promise you it goes a long way. It’s important to use those nerves and anxiety to your advantage! I was basically sweating bullets during my interviews, but I used it to appear as confident as possible and explain my work in intense detail. My professor told me “No one else can explain your work like you do” and it was the best advice ever. Employers want to see that you’re passionate and knowledgeable about your topic. It not only shows your attention to detail, but also shows that you take pride in what you do, which in return means you could have pride in the work you do for them. Also, treat yourself like the prize! Yes, you are there for them to hire you, but you should hold yourself and your skills to a high regard. If you act like you belong there and deserve to be there, it won’t be hard for them to imagine you there. Now I’m not saying to be pretentious and snobby, but have some pride.

2. Present yourself and your work neatly

If you’re a design major, you probably have countless amounts of projects with different themes, scales, and designs. Make sure that everything is worth showing- meaning that each project can talk to a different skill (hand done work, digital work, physical mock-ups, etc.) and that everything is organized and easy to process. The last thing you want to come off as is disorganized. Sometimes it might even be that extra step to update and reorganize an old project! Me personally, I brought in all digital projects that showcase my skills on various platforms and had high quality pictures of my sewing work. Along with this, I organized and simplified three projects into one PDF, making all three easily accessible and straightforward. If you have to bring something physical, make sure it’s in a projective covering and ready to be seen.

3. Ask professors for advice

Having an experienced set of eyes view your work, giving you advice and pointers will always give you the upper hand. Trust your connections you already have in your professors, you never know who they know and who they could connect you to. My professors gave me advice based on knowing what they industry would want in my projects, as well as on what their own personal friends and previous business partners in the industry told them they were looking for. It’s not getting the job because of who I knew, I instead got the guidance and advice I needed in order to get the job.

4. Apply like crazy

You never know what will go through, who you’ll know or who will know you. I applied like life wouldn’t go on if I didn’t have an internship for the summer. Even

the ones that you’re hesitant about, I would still apply as long as you find interest and can see yourself growing and learning from the opportunity. Although I applied for two, as they were the only ones that sparked my interest, I ended up getting birth and was more than grateful to weigh the decisions of both and make the best option for me! But regardless, the more you apply to, the better your chances are.

I want to wish everyone good luck as you all continue to grow and gain these amazing opportunities!