I’m the kind of person who’s watched everything (but also nothing at the same time.) From cartoons to anime to sitcoms to documentaries, I honestly don’t discriminate. I still haven’t crossed the reality TV bridge yet. Something about me is if you ask for a recommendation, I’d pull out “The List” of all the shows I’ve watched and their ratings. For every show, I also write my honest opinions and thoughts about the show, like a professional critique. So, here are my top 3 most controversial show opinions and ratings:

How i met your mother

I rate this show a 6/10 or 3/5. Why such a low rating? It’s because this show has some of the worst character development I have ever seen. I thought I loved Lily, when in fact I did not because she was the most toxic person in the show. She started off so cool and then had really horrible character development. I felt that Robyn also faced negative character development, losing her personality and spark as the show went on. Robyn was a strong character with a spine and a backbone and turned into a side character whose personality changed with whoever she was dating. That’s just the girl characters. Let’s talk about the guys. Marshall had blaring red flags because this dude was the textbook definition of “Mommy’s Boy” and low-key manipulative. However, you really can’t see his wrong doings because they are constantly overshadowed by the arguably worse (and bigger) actions of his partner Lily. Even though he is a walking red flag, Barney is the only constant in the show. Every time he’s in a scene, you’re laughing. His relationships and connections to others often make no sense whatsoever, but I think that’s the best part. Anyway, this of course leaves the main character: Ted. Oh, I HATE Ted. If I had a list of my worst characters, he’d make it. (I actually do have this list and he’s in the top 20.) He wasted so much time and his character development was also horrible. Don’t even get me started on the ending. It’s a waste of time. I got so mad while watching that I threw my whole basket worth of socks at the TV. (I tend to be the type of person who throws something when watching something that makes you cringe or mad, so throwing socks while folding laundry is perfect because it doesn’t do damage and is easy to clean up.) The worst thing that I cannot get over is how they normalize cheating in this show. It’s horrible. I guess it was acceptable at one point, but I just can’t wrap my head around that.

Suits

The second show I’m going to talk about is Suits, which has the same 6/10 or 3/5 rating as How I Met Your Mother. I feel like everyone has seen the ad for this show on Netflix, but let me tell you, this show is not worth it. I’m going to simplify this as much as I can. Have you ever watched a show and it’s really good, but then it starts to go bad and they add something dramatic like magic? (Well, not magic of course, but a lawyer’s equivalent) That’s how I felt with this show because I loved it in the beginning, but by the end I hated it. I just had to finish watching because I was so far through. Also, you know how there is a favorite character in every show that just makes the show perfect? You watch the show for them, even if they are not the main character. In Suits, if that character leaves for the entire end part of the show, what’s the point of watching? Even the couples that are supposed to get together are hot and cold, constantly walking around each other. I may be nitpicking, but let me leave you with this — All your favorite characters in this show are toxic and hypocrites. In the end, Litt and Katrina would be your favorite duo over Spector and Mike. FYI, this show has also normalized cheating. When people started playing above the law, the morals of the show really changed.

f.r.i.e.n.d.s

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is honestly one of my most favorite shows. I’ve been watching it since I was young, not understanding the joke, but a few months ago, I watched it with my dad and had the time of my life laughing to its funny jokes. I’ll acknowledge that this show normalized cheating and toxic behavior and that I may be a hypocrite. The show is just so flipping funny and has been a part of my life for so long. When we didn’t have cable, we would watch some of the seasons on DVD and watched reruns on TV in the summer. My biased rating is a 9.9/10, but a more honest rating is probably 8/10 because its relatable and hilarious even though its not perfect. It’s also one of those shows you can just jump into and is in my top 10. (Modern Family also makes the list but that’s a different story.) Anyways, for a character analysis, Chandler literally carries the show with his humor, but he is constantly brushed aside. I don’t understand why Phoebe is part of the group. She’s funny and doesn’t make sense, but she still fits. Ross is very toxic but he tries. Rachel also isn’t the best person, but she’s an awesome friend. Monica goes through so much, but she is still a boss! Even though there is a lot of toxic behavior in the show, I really think everyone must watch it.

Of course, these are just my personal opinions and thoughts on these shows, and they don’t even scratch the surface of what the shows are really about. No matter what I say, people have dedicated years of their lives into these series and that should be taken into account when watching these. I recommend watching these shows and forming your own opinions. Let’s see if our opinions align! If you have any show or series recommendations for me, please send them my way. I’m always ready to add to my list!