Hold Your Breath, Philadelphia- The “Big Ideas” Tour is About to Rock the City 

If there’s one artist who has been vibrantly transforming the indie pop rock scene, it’s Remi Wolf. Her irresistible funky beats have introduced a new type of music uniquely her own with a mix of electronic pop, soul, rock, a sprinkle of psychedelia, and outstanding vocals. Her sound is matched with visuals that are just as colorful as her sound. From dancing in outrageous outfits with big fuzzy hats to claymation and overwhelming Y2K computer graphics, her music videos push the limits of chaos in an unapologetically dynamic journey through sound and movement. Her ability to blend a wide range of genres always keeps listeners on their toes.

With her new album, Big Ideas, released this past July, fans in Philadelphia are buzzing with excitement for what she is going to do to create an unforgettable night. You may know Remi from her hit song Disco Man, which has over 69 million streams on Spotify, or from her collaboration with Dominic Fike in Photo ID, which has almost 83 million streams. Wolf released a few albums like I’m Allergic to Dogs! and We Love Dogs!, but she burst into the pop scene with her debut album Juno in 2021, which became an instant hit. Her journey began with her audition for American Idol, where viewers first testified her boundary-pushing presence and undeniable voice. She stood out from other artists with her quirky, raw lyrics that paired perfectly with those explosive instrumentals that you can only find with Remi Wolf.

Her latest album, Big Ideas, takes all that wild energy and cranks in up to the next level. Judging by her past releases, we know listeners can expect the unexpected. Her tracks cover themes of love, identity, and absurdity with lyrics like “Sick of kissing frogs, now I’m onto lizards.” In her new song Cinderella, she dives into her demands of her new lifestyle: “I can be yellow, I can rearrange by the afternoon” she sings. Here, she uses her vibrant colorful identity as a metaphor for her emotional shifts and ability to adapt – and listeners alike will join her dance through the ups and downs in the celebration of life.

This weekend, she makes her way to the East Cost and will be at The Fillmore on Friday, September 27. Since Philadelphia has been a hotspot for electronic music, this show will surely multiply the city’s enthusiasm with a new addition to the history of unforgettable shows. Wolf brings high energy and transforms venues into exciting colorful spaces where fans let loose and immerse themselves in her revolutionary sound. She’s quirky, funny, and raw, interacting with her audience to create an experience that’s intimate and unforgettable. Whether you’ve been a fan since her early days or you’re just discovering her now, this performance in Philadelphia is one you won’t want to miss. So, mark your calendars and get ready to dance your heart away to one of the most exciting new female artists. Remi Wolf is about to shake things up. Are you ready?