Gift Green: Three Sustainable Gift Ideas for the Holiday Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

With the surprisingly warm autumn and winter we are having this year, it becomes a bit more important to think of the environment this holiday season and the gift-giving tradition is a unique opportunity to show appreciation for others whilst still being mindful of our environmental impact. Here are some easy gifts to make a positive change in our environmental impact, even if it starts with your close friends and family.

Reusable Items

Stainless steel, glass, and recycled plastic water bottles are all classic sustainable reusable gifts for the holiday season. If you need some ideas, check out Ocean Bottle, a brand that sells water bottles made from recycled ocean plastic where each sale funds the collection of the equivalent of 1000 plastic bottles from our world’s oceans. Look for eco-friendly or recycled tote bags or metal straws that are easily reusable gifts that can also act as stocking stuffers.

Plantable Stationery

Whether it’s a calendar for the new year, a journal, or simply a Christmas card, new technology allows brands to create biodegradable paper and, as a bonus, grows into plants! Check out companies like Plantable which makes seed paper printed using water-soluble dyes or Purple & Pure which sells plantable notebooks from 100% recycled paper and waste cotton embedded with seeds.

Sustainable Fashion

If you’re looking to buy a new sweater this winter season, try some sustainable clothing brands like Outerknown that, while on the bit pricier side, strives to make clothing using natural or recycled fibers, including organic and recycled cotton and hemp. If you are looking for more inexpensive alternatives for clothing items, check out brands like Girlfriend for inclusive activewear and undergarments made from eco-friendly fabrics, Third Oak for shoes made from recycled plastics and soy materials, and Hanna Anderson for clothes for younger siblings or children made from organic cotton and other natural materials.

On top of environmentally conscious gifts, try wrapping them in recyclable, plastic-free, and compostable gift wrap from Wrappily, or opt for more experiential gifts that avoid the waste altogether, including outdoor activities like skiing trips or signing up for sustainable cooking classes. Whether it is with eco-friendly beauty products or something small like a plant or seed kit, it is important to keep your environmental impact in mind this holiday season and try your best to gift green.