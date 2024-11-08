This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

With the upcoming election, dating culture among college students and recent grads seems more polarized than ever. Political identity, once a topic that could be brushed aside for compatibility’s sake, has become a dealbreaker for many. Across campuses and post-grad social circles, debates over whether a person’s politics should impact their romantic prospects rage on, and it’s all over social media—especially on TikTok, where a trend has emerged with people playfully boasting about “canceling out” their partner’s vote.

But not everyone’s laughing.

While some treat these posts as lighthearted, even sharing funny jabs at their partner’s political choices, others argue that a partner’s values reflect deeper beliefs—beliefs that can hit close to home for those whose identities or rights feel threatened. For people in marginalized groups, dating someone whose vote could harm their own rights isn’t just about political differences; it’s personal. The idea of dating someone whose values contradict their existence or deny their rights is a line some aren’t willing to cross.

This election season, it’s clear that the “agree to disagree” era of relationships has evolved. TikTok comments reveal sharp divides, with some calling out this new dating culture as “petty” and “cancel culture gone wild.” In response, others argue that standing firm on values—whether that means not dating someone who opposes LGBTQ+ rights, reproductive freedom, or immigration policies—shows self-respect rather than intolerance.

For college students and young professionals, dating is already a balancing act between personal growth, career aspirations, and social dynamics. Politics in relationships adds another layer to that complexity. The debate boils down to personal priorities: Is a relationship worth the compromise if fundamental beliefs are at stake? Or is the trend of “canceling out” your partner’s vote a fun way to keep politics lighthearted?

As the election approaches, these decisions will only become more significant. Whether college students and young grads choose to mix politics with love or keep them separate, one thing is clear: today’s dating culture is making everyone think twice about what matters most in a partner.

If you’re in Pennsylvania or anywhere else, remember: voting is crucial to make sure your voice is heard. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 5th, and every vote counts. Here’s how you can prepare:

Find Your Polling Place: Pennsylvania residents can check their polling locations at votesPA.com.

Verify Your Voter Registration: Make sure your registration is current and correct.

Call a Hotline: If you run into any issues, contact 866-OUR-VOTE for assistance and reporting any barriers to voting.

Your vote is part of what shapes the future on a personal and societal level—whether for dating, rights, or representation. Happy voting!