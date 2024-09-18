Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Crumbl Cookie Review: Sweet, Chocolatey, and Undercooked

Olivia Kriley
Before I start, let me say that I have nothing against Crumbl Cookies. In fact, I was excited to try it for the first time.

And while descriptors such as “overrated” and “calorically dense” may come to mind at the mention of the gourmet cookie brand, I cannot deny the fact that I have a major sweet tooth. So when my roommate showed me a TikTok of last week’s Crumbl lineup, there was no doubt we would be placing a DoorDash order that night. And what better way to watch the Eagles game than with a sweet treat?

Below are how my roommates and I ranked each cookie, many of which we would order again (and some we would definitely NOT).

The Afterlife Cake:

  1. Jaritza: 5.5/10 – “Really cute but not enough chocolate.”
  2. Jocelyn: 8/10 – “Solid chocolate cake in miniature form.”
  3. Olivia: 7.5/10 – “Cute Beetlejuice theme, but the cake part was too dry.”

Banana Bread:

  • Jaritza: 0/10 – “Mushy, gross, wet.”
  • Joc: 2/10 – “It tasted really bad. Was more mushy than banana-y.”
  • Olivia: 4/5 – “I don’t think it was that bad.”

Churro:

  • Jaritza: 1,000/10 – “Best thing ever.”
  • Joc: 9.5/10 – “Nothing’s a ten.”
  • Olivia: 10/10 – “What Jaritza said.”

Strawberry Shortcake Cookie:

  • Jaritza: 9/10 – “Second best thing ever.”
  • Joc: 6.5/10 – “Too doughy.”
  • Olivia: 5.5/10 – “Too undercooked. Also, the fruit topping wasn’t it.”

Triple Chocolate Chip:

  • Jaritza: 4/10 “Mediocre.”
  • Joc: 7.5/10 – “Extra points for the white chocolate.”
  • Olivia: 8/10 – “I love chocolate, so I love this.”

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk:

  • Jaritza: 8/10 – “Missed opportunity to be more.”
  • Joc: 8.5/10 – “Perfect mixture between semi and sweet.”
  • Olivia: 8.5/10 – “Pretty good, a little heavy on the salt.”

At almost $40 for six cookies including delivery, I would say my first-time experience with Crumbl was subpar. The desserts were fun to share but very sweet and doughy, and honestly did not look like the pictures I saw online. I’m sure if we had ordered during the day instead of a couple hours before closing, the quality would’ve been better.

While I don’t think Crumbl is something I’ll be ordering again soon, I do appreciate the ingenuity in releasing six new desserts every week. But for now, I’ll just stick to baking my own desserts. 

