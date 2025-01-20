The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the start of every semester, I like to try new coffee shops that I have never been to. Not only am I a coffee addict, but I also prefer to study and do work at a coffee shop rather than sitting on campus. Jefferson has a small town next to it called Manayunk, and I’ve found some of my favorite food and coffee places over my years in college here. Here are some suggestions from me that I’ve recently just discovered:

Eremita Café

Eremita Café offers a good range of drinks that one would expect at a normal coffee shop. The syrup list is not overwhelming, especially for a person like me that doesn’t experiment with different flavors and likes to stick to the basics. Siting is a little limited in my opinion, especially during their busy hours, however the coffee is amazing. The syrup doesn’t take over the flavor of the coffee and they give it in a mug which makes doing work there cozier!

Pilgrim Roasters

Another yummy coffee spot. I’ve never actually sat inside to do work, but I have gotten their coffee just to try and one thing I really liked is that they make their syrups instead of buying the large bottles like most coffee shops do. You can really taste the difference in the coffee and honestly if a coffee shop makes their own syrups, I will automatically assume that their coffee is good. Just like Eremita, seating is a little limited inside, however the tables are spread out which is nice for privacy and working.

Mi N’ Tea

This is a boba/coffee place. This is the only place that I get Vietnamese coffee at because they make it well. They also have tables inside to work at, but the place isn’t somewhere I would sit down and study at, just because people are walking in and out grabbing their orders, so it can get distracting. I always get their coffee during finals week, because somehow it keeps me very awake even when I get their lattes. This is optional, but they also have this coffee jelly that you can get inside of your drink, and it really levels up your coffee. Another thing I like is they have percentages for each sugar level on their menu, so you get to decide the sweetness level of it.