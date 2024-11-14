Chili’s Triple Dippers: Are They Worth Trying?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Chili’s has been all over my social media lately with advertisements of their Triple Dipper. It’s been ages since I’ve been to Chili’s, and frankly, I haven’t heard many good things about the food there lately. Nonetheless, the photos they posted made my mouth water. After all, I love a good appetizer; Applebee’s is my favorite place to go for those, especially past 9 pm. My roommate and I decided to give the Triple Dipper a try, and here’s what we think.

I ordered the Fried Mozzarella, Southwestern Eggrolls, and Honey-Chipotle Chicken Crispers. Overall, I would rate the whole thing an 8.5/10. It was $17, which in my opinion, is pretty pricey for a medium appetizer tray. The flavor of the chicken was sweet and spicy, but it doused the chicken, so it was a little soggy. Otherwise, the chicken tasted great. The Fried Mozzarella was good but the cheese was very thick and filling. The cheese pull was 8/10. (Yes, it gets its own category). My favorite out of everything was the Southwest Eggrolls. I’m not sure what sauce was served with it, but it was moderately spicy and added to the flavor really well. It was like a mini taco, but in eggroll form, which I can confidently say I’ve never had before. In terms of portion size, I got four eggrolls, two Fried Mozzarella, and three Chicken Crispers. Again, I feel like I could have gotten a bit more for the price.

My roommate ordered the Nashville Hot Mozz, Chicken Crispers, and Big Mouth Bites (mini burgers). She said she was disappointed in the lack of a cheese pull from the Hot Mozz, but the seasoning made up for it. Her chicken was really crispy because there was no sauce on it. They put bacon, cheese, and onions on the mini burgers and they looked really cute. She also felt like the mozzarella was very filling. We both ended up taking one of each thing home. They reheated pretty well, but the chicken remained soggy.

Overall, I’d say it was worth getting. I’m not dying to go back, though. I think I’ll stick to my half-priced apps at Applebee’s – the price is just too cheap to pass up. The Triple Dipper is still a great choice for a night out or if you want a little bit of everything.