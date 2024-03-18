This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

Often it is hard to find the time to read, especially as a college student stuck between assignments and daily tasks. For me, breaks like spring break are a perfect time to read as many books as I possibly can. I encourage you also to pull out your TBR list and use this time to read some of those forgotten books. Below I have listed a couple of the books I hope to read this spring break that have been on my own TBR list:

1. The Fixer by Tara Crescent

This book is part of a Mafia romance series that ends with a happy ever after. The age-gap romance has a sunshine female main character and a grumpy male main character that are pushed into an arranged marriage. I have waited for this book to be released since I finished the last book in the series, so I’m excited to continue the series during spring break.

2. My Dark Desire by L. J. Shen & Parker S. Huntington

This book showcases the romance between a broken billionaire and a feisty maid as they learn to love each other while arguing. The book is the second in the Dark Prince Road series following the well-known book, My Dark Romeo. I have eagerly awaited the second book and I hope it matches my love for the first book.

3. Sinful Temptation by Poppy St. John

Sometimes a darker romance is a great way to refresh your book palette, which is what this book will do for me. The second book in the Kings and Consorts series is said to be a guilty pleasure full of sin and love. The book is an age-gap forbidden romance with trigger warnings, but I think it will be an enjoyable way for me to spend time.

4. Claim Me Forever by A. L. Jackson

This book is about a gorgeous stranger comes into a small town protected by a single dad sheriff, leading to an unimaginable love story. The book is part of a series called Time River and will be the perfect cutesy read. This book is another recent addition to my to-be-read list so I think it will be a great way to end spring break.

5. Grayson’s Vow by Mia Sheridan

This book has been pushed to the back of my TBR list multiple times,so this spring break, I have to read it. This book is about two desperate individuals joining in a marriage of convenience to achieve their individual goals and how they clash in this merger of willpower and lives. I know I enjoyed the blurb of this book, so hopefully, I will make the time to read this entertaining story.

6. Hideaway by Willow Prescott

This is the most recently added book to my TBR list because of TikTok. The book is supposed to be about deceptive Prince Charming and heroic Cinderella as they both fight against each other for their beliefs, until they collide with one another leading to the unlikely evolution of love. This book is a dark romance and has triggering content, so I’m nervous to read it, but it has been well recommended on Tik Tok so it’s worth a read.

I hope that you can add these books to your spring break to-be-read list to make your spring break even better. Some of these books do have trigger warnings so please look and read the books that are perfect for you. I hope you will enjoy your spring break and enjoy the world you delve into while reading these stories.